The Team Penske driver completed a solitary qualifying simulation, setting a session-best 232.674 mph lap.

That was all McLaughlin needed to know he had a fast car and put it away for the rest of the afternoon with more than two-and-a-half hours to go in the session.

“I’m really proud of the execution. The Pennzoil Chevy was solid,” said McLaughlin.

“The guys ran before us so we sort of knew the balance we needed to hit.

“I think we got a really good test point for the team. We’ll go back, scratch our heads a bit more.

“It’s just going to get harder as the week goes on. It’s going to get hotter. A bit of rain coming in as well.

“Just got to make every run count and I felt like that was my best run of the weekend, so really happy to do that at that boost level.

“You’re always chasing something. I built a little loose as the run went on through (Turn) 3 and 4. It was right on the edge there.

“We’ll try and make it a bit more comfy. As I said, it was talking to me. We’ve got to polish her and we’ll come back.

“The Pennzoil Yellow Submarine is here, it’s got the American flag, and the American flag is flying pretty proudly and we’re having some fun.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was next-best of the no-tow runners with a 232.532 mph lap while Rinus VeeKay was third for Juncos Holinger Racing.

Will Power was only 28th on no-tow speed. The Andretti Global driver set a 230.729 mph lap while his teammates Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood were only 22nd and 31st respectively.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist was the quickest overall, setting a 233.372 mph lap ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi with a 232.932 mph lap. Rossi was also fourth on the no-tow ladder with a 232.416 mph effort ahead of teammate Christian Rasmussen.

The qualifying draw for the Indianapolis 500 will take place immediately following practice to set the running order for the first leg of qualifying.

Results: 110th Indianapolis 500, Practice 4