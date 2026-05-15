Supercars has extended the Sunday race duration from 78 laps to 84 laps, while adding a third compulsory pit stop.

The Sunday races of the Super440 rounds are intended to be 200km.

However, the Symmons Plains finale was trimmed to 78 laps (188km) last year amid concerns the race would become a fuel economy run.

The 2.41km Symmons Plains layout features two long straights that result in a higher percentage of the lap being spent at full throttle than any other circuit.

According to the Supercars website, a revision to the fuel blend this year has resulted in higher consumption.

Following analysis of fuel numbers, Supercars today ratified an extension of the Sunday race by six laps and the addition of a third compulsory stop.

The two Saturday races are scheduled to be 50 laps each, hitting their intended 120km kilometre targets.

Supercars’ fuel is made from renewable materials composed of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent bio-gasoline from waste material.

The Tasmania Super440 will take place on May 22-24.