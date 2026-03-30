After plans for the TCR Australia Series to race exclusively at The Bend and Mallala were abandoned, Motorsport Australia said it would work with competitors to give them a place to race.

In agreement with Motorsport Australia, homologated TCR cars have been allowed to enter the Oztrack Super TT Series.

Brothers Brad Harris and Will Harris have each entered a Honda Civic Type R while Harrison Cooper has acquired a Hyundai i30 N.

Those entries are part of a whopping 52-car field for the Super TT Series, which makes its debut at Mount Panorama on April 4-6.

The Super TT Series features five classes – ExtremeTT, Over 2L Slicks, Over 2L Treaded, Under 2L Slicks, and Under 2L Treaded.

Advertisements

The TCR cars have been entered in ExtremeTT, which also features Barry Kellerher’s Trans Am-spec Ford Mustang, Myles Jones and Charlie Khoury in Honda Civics, and Greg Boyle in a Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R.

Friday’s program features two practice sessions and qualifying before three races on Saturday.