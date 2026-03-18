Earlier this year, a five-round series held exclusively in South Australia at The Bend and Mallala was announced.

Only two drivers had announced they would compete, Audi driver Iain McDougall and Honda driver Will Harris.

TCR Australia social networks have been silent since early February.

The opening round of the series was set to be held at The Bend on March 20-22.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, TCR Australia will not be taking place in 2026,” said category manager Charlotte White in a statement provided to Speedcafe.

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“We’ve not had enough uptake from competitors in order to make it viable this season.

“We are working with WSC and Motorsport Australia to look at different options to give the cars a place to race whilst maintaining homologation.”

WSC Group is the global TCR promoter.