Marquez suffered a broken neck and a broken collarbone after rear-ending Pedro Acosta’s KTM RC16 at high speed between Turn 9 and 10 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The clash sent Marquez tumbling through the grass and gravel while his bike disintegrated as it cartwheeled violently.

Gresini Racing confirmed their rider had a “marginal fracture” of the C7 vertebrae.

Marquez’s fracture to the right collarbone will be stabilised with a plate.

The team confirmed he would undergo surgery at Hospital General de Catalunya on the same day that he suffered the injury.

“Everything under control,” Marquez wrote on social media.

“Time to go into the operating room tonight, but I couldn’t be in better hands.

“Huge thanks to everyone for your concern and for the loving messages I’m receiving.”

Meanwhile, satellite Honda rider Johann Zarco confirmed he had no broken bones after the harrowing Turn 1 incident on the first race restart.

The LCR rider lost control entering the braking zone and collided with Honda’s Luca Marini and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Zarco got tangled in Bagnaia’s bike and was violently ragdolled through the gravel trap as the Desmosedici flipped.

There were fears the French rider had broken his femur. However, he has since confirmed an ankle fracture and damaged ligaments.

“Don’t worry, we’re still waiting for the test results,” Zarco said.

“I’m wearing a neck brace, but it’s more of a nuisance than anything else.

“It’s mainly the knee; the ligaments have torn, but the femur isn’t broken.

“There’s a small fracture at the bottom of the fibula, on the outside of my left ankle. I’ll keep you posted.

“Just to reassure you anyway – more scare than harm, let’s say.”

The race was won by VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio from Marquez’s teammate Fermin Aldeguer.

Factory Ducati rider Franceso Bagnaia was promoted to the podium after Honda’s Joan Mir was penalised and fell to 13th for a tyre pressure infringement.