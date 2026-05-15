The Kiwi has been confirmed to drive Spire Motorsports’ #71 Chevrolet Silverado with backing from NationsGuard.

It’ll mark SVG’s third Truck Series start and his second this month following an outing with Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen.

Van Gisbergen debuted in the Truck Series with Niece back in 2023 at the pint-sized Indianapolis Raceway Park.

He recently declared a desire to add more oval Truck races to his schedule in a bid to improve his craft.

Spire’s #71 Silverado is a part-time entry that was driven at The Glen by van Gisbergen’s Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch.

The 200-mile Charlotte Truck race will be held on May 22 in the lead-up to the longest race on the Cup Series schedule, the Coca-Cola 600.

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