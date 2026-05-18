The 16-year-old makes his first start in the category in just his second full season of circuit racing.

Marking a special career milestone, the young gun will share the grid for the first time with his father David Sieders, the reigning champion and a category stalwart.

The teenager has grown up around racetracks, embedded in the Sieders racing family – which includes uncles Luke and Colin, and grandfather Bill.

“It’s honestly pretty surreal to finally be sharing a grid with dad,” Ashton said.

“Growing up watching him race and now getting the chance to line up alongside him at the same event is something pretty special for both of us.

“He’s helped me a lot preparing for the weekend already.

“Whether it’s driving style, race starts, tyre management or just how to approach the weekend mentally, he’s been massive for me.

“At the same time though, once the helmet goes on, we’re both racers and we both want to do the best job possible.”

The young Sieders stepped up to circuit racing in 2025 from karting, racing full time in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series.

Sieders underwent spinal surgery in late 2025, a result of living with scoliosis and osteoporosis.

A full TGRA GR Cup schedule was added for 2026 alongside a start in the Bathurst 6 Hour, where Sieders took the Class E victory with fellow young gun and V8 SuperUtes rookie Ruben Dan.

“We knew it would inevitably happen one day, and as scary as that can be as his father alone, I couldn’t be prouder to see how he’s embraced learning his race craft the last few years with such focus and commitment, it’s been really impressive,” said David Sieders.

“His recovery from surgery was obviously a big decision to make but the way he’s tackling 2026 and going after all his goals, it was the best thing for him and nothing is stopping him now.

“It will be a bit strange not having him help me suit up and strap into the V8 SuperUte because he’s normally always right by my side.

“I’ll try not to get too emotional when we’re gridding up for race one at Tasmania knowing he’s out there with me, but as we always do, we’ll put the visor down, we’ll go and have some fun on track and make a lot of memories as a family.”

Ashton noted that his focus in Tasmania is firmly on learning and building experience.

“I’ve watched the category for years and it’s always looked like a lot of fun but also a real challenge to drive,” Sieders said.

“The cars are powerful, aggressive and reward drivers who are willing to commit, so I can’t wait to experience it properly for the first time.

“There’s definitely pressure that comes with the Sieders name because of what my family has achieved over the years, but I see that as motivation more than anything.

“The biggest goal for me this week is just to learn as much as possible and keep building every session.

“I know there’ll be a lot to adapt to quickly but I want to approach it smart, stay out of trouble, keep improving each time I hit the track and hopefully see competitive improvements by the end of the weekend.”

Round 2 of the V8 SuperUte Series will be held at Symmons Plains as part of the Tasmania Super440 on May 22-24.