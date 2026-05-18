|2026 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|3
|2
|925
|2
|
Brodie Kostecki
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|17
|5
|3
|902
|3
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|2
|3
|879
|4
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|0
|0
|787
|5
|
Kai Allen
Penrite Racing
|26
|1
|0
|728
|2026 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
|12
|3
|3
|100
|2
|
George Russell
Mercedes
|63
|1
|1
|80
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|16
|0
|0
|59
|4
|
Lando Norris
McLaren
|1
|0
|0
|51
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
|44
|0
|0
|51
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