A total of 7,000 campsites at Mount Panorama are now spoken for five months out from the Great Race.

According to Supercars, a record 90 percent of campsites had already been renewed by existing campers ahead of this morning’s release.

Supercars chairman and interim CEO Barclay Nettlefold hailed the result ahead of the October 8-11 Great Race.

“This is a tremendous result for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000,” Nettlefold said.

“After a record renewal period we knew the demand would be high, and our fans responded with the fastest uptake of campsites we have ever had.

“Camping at the Bathurst 1000 is an experience unlike any other, and we cannot wait to welcome tens of thousands of campers back to the Mountain in October this year.”

Supercars is encouraging those who missed out to monitor its Bathurst camping page for information on potential re-sell opportunities.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 is set to feature a special tribute to Peter Brock, marking 20 years since the legend’s death.

The 2025 Great Race attracted a four-day crowd of 198,203 – an uplift of 4,984 on 2024.

The all-time record remains the 2012 event, which drew 207,205 amid celebrations marking the 50th year of the event being held at Mount Panorama.