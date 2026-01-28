This September will mark 20 years since the nine-time Great Race winner was killed in a crash while competing in the Targa West tarmac rally.

Supercars subsequently named its Bathurst 1000 trophy after the late legend, with protege Craig Lowndes and co-driver Jamie Whincup its inaugural winners in an emotion-charged 2006 event.

The New South Wales Government has allocated funding to a ‘Peter Brock Heritage Festival’ to take place within the Bathurst city centre as part of this year’s event from October 6-11.

It’s one of a number of events being funded by the latest $4 million grant from its ‘Open Streets Program’, intended to “help major festivals and sporting events expand beyond ticketed models”.

Planning for the Brock festival is in its early stages, with Supercars now plotting how best to integrate the initiative into its already packed race week following the funding green light.

Supercars last year added a Tuesday Fan Fest to its event build-up featuring markets, food trucks and driver appearances on Russell Street.

That was in addition to the Wednesday evening Street Party at the same location, headlined by the Track to Town and Pit Stop Challenge finals.

Discussions have already taken place with a high-profile artist for a Brock exhibition to feature in the 2026 festivities, which will be just part of Supercars’ overall focus on honouring the legend during the event.

Parades of famous Brock race cars took place at the circuit in 2006 and on the 10-year anniversary in 2016.

Other events to benefit from the Open Streets Program include the Byron Bay Bluesfest, Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin and the NRL Grand Final.