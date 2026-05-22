Busch was admitted to hospital on Thursday (local time) with what was described as a “severe” illness.

Busch was set to race in the NASCAR Truck Series with Spire Motorsports on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch was the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch.

He was married to Samantha Busch on New Year’s Eve in 2010 and was a father of two to 11-year-old son racer Brexton and four-year-old daughter Lennix.

The Busch family and Richard Childress Racing confirmed Busch’s sudden passing in a joint statement.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement read.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

“A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans.

“NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

Busch will be remembered as one of NASCAR’s greats.

His career at the top level of stock car racing spanned more than two decades. During that time, he amassed 63 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and was a two-time champion in 2015 and 2019.

Those titles were both won with top Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family,” Joe Gibbs Racing said in a statement.

“Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organisation and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten.

“During this unimaginable time, everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family are lifting the Busch family up in prayer.”

In the second and third divisions, Busch was a force. He won 102 races in the now-known NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, winning the 2009 title.

He was twice a champion in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series across 2008 and 2010, winning 69 races.

The last of those came less than a week ago at Dover.

Asked in the immediate aftermath of that win why winning never gets old, he replied: “Because you never know when the last one is.”

Busch last won a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 at Gateway but had been riding a wave of momentum with two top 10 finishes in the last three races.

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