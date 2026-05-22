Just 0.0098s split the top two drivers at the end of the uninterrupted seconds Supercars practice session.
“Very proud of everyone at Shell V-Power Racing Team. It’s a great start to our Tassie weekend,” said Kostecki.
“It’s only practice, you don’t win anything for practice, so we’ll have to go into our debriefs this afternoon and hopefully tune up the #17 and see if we can hold on tomorrow.”
Jayden Ojeda was a standout for PremiAir Racing. He led the Chevrolet Camaro contingent in third while Practice 1 pacesetter David Reynolds wound up fourth.
“My car is pretty good,” said Reynolds.
“Rolled out the truck pretty much good balance. That’s all the preparation from the boys at the workshop. They put everything into it and it’s come good today.”
Andre Heimgartner was the best of the Toyota Supra drivers for Brad Jones Racing, putting the #8 car fifth fastest ahead of Anton De Pasquale for Team 18.
Walkinshaw TWG Racing duo Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood struck brake woes. Wood was eighth in the #2 while Mostert was ninth in the #25 car.
Will Brown rounded out the top 10 as the leading Triple Eight Race Engineering entry while his teammate was only 15th.
Triple Eight are the form team at Symmons Plains, though this year marks the first time since 2009 that they have brought a Ford package to the Apple Isle.
Supercars resumes on Saturday with qualifying for Race 1 at 10:00am AEST.
Results: Tyrepower Tasmania Super440, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Drviver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|50.9478
|2
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|50.9576
|0.0098
|0.0098
|3
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|50.9848
|0.0370
|0.0272
|4
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.0286
|0.0808
|0.0438
|5
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|51.033
|0.0852
|0.0044
|6
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.0355
|0.0877
|0.0025
|7
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|51.0377
|0.0899
|0.0022
|8
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|51.0768
|0.1290
|0.0391
|9
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|51.0869
|0.1391
|0.0101
|10
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.1255
|0.1777
|0.0386
|11
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.1354
|0.1876
|0.0099
|12
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.1515
|0.2037
|0.0161
|13
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.1939
|0.2461
|0.0424
|14
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.2095
|0.2617
|0.0156
|15
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.2273
|0.2795
|0.0178
|16
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.2732
|0.3254
|0.0459
|17
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.3344
|0.3866
|0.0612
|18
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.3679
|0.4201
|0.0335
|19
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.3911
|0.4433
|0.0232
|20
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|51.4438
|0.4960
|0.0527
|21
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.4669
|0.5191
|0.0231
|22
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|51.5591
|0.6113
|0.0922
|23
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.579
|0.6312
|0.0199
|24
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51.6665
|0.7187
|0.0875
Discussion about this post