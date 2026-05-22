Just 0.0098s split the top two drivers at the end of the uninterrupted seconds Supercars practice session.

“Very proud of everyone at Shell V-Power Racing Team. It’s a great start to our Tassie weekend,” said Kostecki.

“It’s only practice, you don’t win anything for practice, so we’ll have to go into our debriefs this afternoon and hopefully tune up the #17 and see if we can hold on tomorrow.”

Jayden Ojeda was a standout for PremiAir Racing. He led the Chevrolet Camaro contingent in third while Practice 1 pacesetter David Reynolds wound up fourth.

“My car is pretty good,” said Reynolds.

“Rolled out the truck pretty much good balance. That’s all the preparation from the boys at the workshop. They put everything into it and it’s come good today.”

Andre Heimgartner was the best of the Toyota Supra drivers for Brad Jones Racing, putting the #8 car fifth fastest ahead of Anton De Pasquale for Team 18.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing duo Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood struck brake woes. Wood was eighth in the #2 while Mostert was ninth in the #25 car.

Will Brown rounded out the top 10 as the leading Triple Eight Race Engineering entry while his teammate was only 15th.

Triple Eight are the form team at Symmons Plains, though this year marks the first time since 2009 that they have brought a Ford package to the Apple Isle.

Supercars resumes on Saturday with qualifying for Race 1 at 10:00am AEST.

Results: Tyrepower Tasmania Super440, Practice 2