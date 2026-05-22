Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki was second-fastest while Reynolds’ Team 18 stablemate Anton De Pasquale was third-fastest.

Practice 1 lasted less than five minutes before Cooper Murray went off the road at Turn 2 when the left front corner of the #99 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro collapsed.

Unable to steer, Murray went off the road and drove through the gravel trap before parking up just short of the tyre wall.

The session resumed with a little under 20 minutes left on the clock.

Kostecki set the pace with 10 minutes to go at what was essentially became the halfway mark on a 51.2702s.

He elected to sit out the second half of the session, leaving his time at the top of the timesheets as the target benchmark.

Reynolds shot to second with a 51.2882s and promptly locked up the right front on the #20 Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro into Turn 2.

On his third and final run, Reynolds eclipsed Kostecki’s time with a little more than a minute to go, setting a session-best 51.1382s to go 0.1320s faster.

De Pasquale made a late improvement to end the session third-fastest and 0.1779s off the pace.

There was plenty of trauma in the half-hour session. Macauley Jones locked up into the Turn 4 hairpin in his new-look #96 Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra, which wound up with him parked in the run-off.

Turn 4 became something of a hot spot for the Supras. Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s Ryan Wood went deep and was followed in by Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgartner. Moments later, and Mostert matched his teammate’s efforts.

The session ended with Jackson Walls touring the grass outfield at the penultimate turn with his #11 Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang.

Results: Tyrepower Tasmania Super440, Practice 1