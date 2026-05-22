The Erebus driver is debuting a brand new car this weekend with its pre-event running limited by the rules to a 60km shakedown, held at Winton last week.

Its competitive debut is now off to the difficult start, the car only lasting its first practice out-lap before firing off the road at Turn 1.

That prompted a red flag a couple of minutes to the session, with a front-left suspension failure of some kind appearing to be the culprit.

“As soon as I hit the kerb I felt something break in the left front,” Murray told Fox Sports.

“It’s a bit unfortunate, the boys did an amazing job building this car and getting it ready for this weekend.

“We have to get it back [to the garage], assess what’s wrong and hopefully we can get it fixed before next practice.”

Erebus has endured a tough campaign so far this year, Murray sitting 22nd in the standings while rookie teammate Jobe Stewart is 24th.

The outfit sits last in the teams’ championship.