The Erebus driver is debuting a brand new car this weekend with its pre-event running limited by the rules to a 60km shakedown, held at Winton last week.
Its competitive debut is now off to the difficult start, the car only lasting its first practice out-lap before firing off the road at Turn 1.
That prompted a red flag a couple of minutes to the session, with a front-left suspension failure of some kind appearing to be the culprit.
“As soon as I hit the kerb I felt something break in the left front,” Murray told Fox Sports.
“It’s a bit unfortunate, the boys did an amazing job building this car and getting it ready for this weekend.
“We have to get it back [to the garage], assess what’s wrong and hopefully we can get it fixed before next practice.”
Erebus has endured a tough campaign so far this year, Murray sitting 22nd in the standings while rookie teammate Jobe Stewart is 24th.
The outfit sits last in the teams’ championship.
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