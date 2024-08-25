Provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
|1. Lando Norris
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|3. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|6. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|8. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
RB
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|14. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|15. Daniel Ricciardo
RB
|16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|17. Valtteri Bottas
Sauber
|18. Zhou Guanyu
Sauber
Penalties
- Alex Albon was excluded from qualifying for a technical infringement on his Williams.
- Lewis Hamilton received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez during qualifying.
- Logan Sargeant failed to set a lap in qualifying following a heavy Free Practice 3 crash but has been cleared by officials to start the race.