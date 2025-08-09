Evennett who also races in Formula Fords, TA2 and Trans Am, recorded a second and a win in the GR Cup at Queensland Raceway while Jones streeted the Porsche Carrera Cup field.

The opening race in the fifth round of the Australian Superbike Championship was cancelled due to oil on the circuit from a damaged car in the category that preceded the Superbike scheduled race.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

In both races of the second round so far, Evennett featured in tense struggles with Lincoln Taylor. Evennett held off for Taylor nine of the 12-lap Race 1 journey. Then Taylor was able to make the pass at Turn 3 and hold off a last lap challenge when they were side-by-side through Turns 4 and 5 on the last lap.

Charlie Parker briefly split the duo on the first lap and held third until passed by Kade Davey. On the penultimate lap Davey speared off at Turn 3 which gifted Parker back his third spot.

Next across the line was Josh Anderson ahead of Jack Westbury, Toyota guest driver Jayden Ojeda, Hayden Jume, Jordan Freestone, Oliver Wickham, Lachlan Gibbons and second guest steerer Fabian Coulthard.

Race 2 was a renewal of the battle between Taylor and Evennett on a very wet track. But this one ended a quarter of the way in when contact between them saw Taylor off at Turn 4.

Taylor was able to continue before the safety car was deployed mid-race when Tyler Cheney bunkered at Turn 6. Beforehand Coulthard had stormed to second ahead of Anderson, Parker, Wickham, Westbury and Brock Stinson.

The race went green but for less than a lap as Gibbons was stopped near Turn 6 with significant front damage in the restart queue. Anderson had overtaken Coulthard but lost the spot post-race with a start-line infringement.

Parker took third behind Evennett and Coulthard, and placed ahead of Westbury, Davey, Stinson, Wickham, Hume, Taylor and Anderson.

Race 3 is scheduled for 11:05am AEST on Sunday.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Jones celebrated the birth of his first child in the early hours of the morning with a dominate victory in the first race of Round 4. With the win he has been able to regain the points lead.

When the start lights went out, the Jones Motorsport principal grabbed the lead and over the course of the 18 laps, pulled away to a big 8.4s win.

Alongside Jones on the front row, TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russel slotted into second and held position throughout. Garth Walden Racing’s Dylan O’Keeffe outpointed his second row partner Dale Wood (for Earl Bamber Motorsport) to grab third place which he held for the duration.

Wood held fourth until passed by EMA Motorsport’s Bayley Hall on Lap 14 and Finland’s Marcus Amand two laps later. In seventh was Clay Osborne ahead of Marcos Flack who started 12th, Lochie Bloxsom and Glen Wood.

Pro-Am honours went to Sam Shahin who led the class from start to finish. He won ahead of Rodney Jane, Matt Slavin and Brett Boulton. Scotty Taylor was up two places but retired at the end of the first lap. Matt Belford followed him into the pits a lap later.

Porsche Carrera Cup will be on track twice on Sunday with the 45min enduro at 8:00am and Race 3 at 1:20pm.

The Superbikes will also race twice, at 8:55am and 1:55pm.