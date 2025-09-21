Evennett produced two seconds and a win over the three races at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Williams had pace to burn with two tearaway victories, but a mechanical failure meant he could only finish third overall.

Second in the Motorsport Australian series, Joey Fawcett finished runner up for the weekend, one point ahead of Williams which means that there is now seven points between them with a round to go.

After he qualified fastest, Williams in the #94 Spectrum led the first race from start to finish. It was a close tussle for second where in the end, Evennett (#88 Mygale) edged out Jamie Rowe (#48 Spectrum) and Fawcett (#23 Spectrum). They were followed by Isaac Demellweek (#36 Spectrum) and Joe Imbrogno (#5 Spectrum).

Race 2 saw Williams out in front as his rivals had issues. Fawcett was spun at Turn 1 after contact from Rowe, Evennett went off course and dropped places before Rowe had a spin. Williams was comfortably in front when he was forced to pull off the track in retirement.

Evennett won, just in front of Rowe with Fawcett third. Rowe was penalised 15 seconds and relegated to sixth behind Demellweek, Imbrogno and Kaleb Belak (#43 Spectrum).

From the rear of the grid for Race 3, Williams was first at the end of the opening lap and wasn’t headed from there. Behind second placed Evennett was Fawcett, just in front of Demellweek who held off Rowe.

The final round will be at Phillip Island on October 3-5.

The event which featured the Saloon Car and Formula Vee Nationals also had the Superkarts Australia Championship, consisting of four classes.

Overall and in 250cc International, Ilya Harpas was in a league of his own aboard his #2 Anderson Maverick with four comprehensive victories.

The 250 Nationals went to David Salter (#14 Eliminator) over Mark Vella (#9 Zip Eagle) after each had two wins. Russell Jamieson (#35 Anderson) was unbeaten in 125cc Gearbox along with some impressive outright results while Patrick Ross (#89 Viper) topped Non-Gearbox in each race