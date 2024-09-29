The Track Attack two-driver event for Excels was held over two 150km races with Casha and Roberts the winners ahead of George and Jack Wood, with Jaylyn Robotham and Brett Parrish third.

The first part was initially led by the latter pair before pole sitters Jarrod Hughes/Alice Buckley led for a lap and bunkered several laps later. Casha/Roberts took over the front running until their driver changeover on Lap 30 of the 48 lapper.

Robotham/Parrish dropped to as low as 10th before a fightback that seen them take the lead and win on the final lap. The Wood brothers crossed the line just 0.1s in arrears but a 5.0s penalty relegated them to third behind Kade Davey/Nash Morris.

Next were Karlai Warner/Declan Fraser from James Simpson/Coby Tucker, Roberts/Casha, Josh and Pat Trappett, and Cameron McLeod/Patrick Neville. An incident at the start took out Tim and Keelan O’Brien, and a crash later made Mitchell Wooller/Tim Barwick non-finishers.

Robotham/Parrish took the lead of the second part from Davey/Morris on Lap 4 and led for the remainder. Overtaken for the lead, Davey/Morris held second until Lap 13 when passed by the Woods who were second until Lap 40 when they lost out to Robotham/Parrish. However, the Woods retook second four laps from the end.

With Davey/Morris non-finishers, fourth went to Hughes/Buckley ahead of Josh Richards/Zane Rinaldi, Simpson/Tucker, McLeod/Neville, Craig Coleman/Sam McLaren, Kent Quinn/Caleb Paterson and the Trappetts. In the earlier separate sprints, Morris won the first ahead of Casha and Jack Wood, before Robotham took the second in front of George Wood and Richards.

With Excels occupying the bulk of the program, there were limited supports. Glen Ebert won both the Production Sports Car 60min races in his Toyota Supra. Paul Gregory (Ginetta G50) was second in both while Gerry Murphy (Audi R8) and David lees (Porsche GT3 Cup) each had a third.

Alwyn Bishop (Plymouth Duster) took the weekend honours in Australian Trans-Am despite only one race win. But he finished second to John Prefontaine (Ford Mustang) in the others four races after he DNF’d in the first. Prefontaine finished second overall on points with Ian Palmer (Pontiac Firebird).

In Superkarts, Ewen Burge won three of the five races in his 250cc International Anderson. Tim Weier (250 National Anderson) and Matt Amiss (125 Stockman) took out the others.