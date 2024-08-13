In the opening rounds there was nothing to suggest much had changed over last season; Mercedes was somewhere near the front but not at the very sharp end.

However, in Monaco, things stepped up a gear and since then it has become a genuine force at the front of the pack.

Lewis Hamilton has won two of the last four races, and George Russell has also taken the chequered flag once during that period making it the most successful team in recent rounds.

In Monaco, a new rear wing, front wing, and floor were introduced.

The rear wing was circuit specific so can be disregarded as the reason for Mercedes' ongoing form, the secret therefore laying in either the front wing or the floor.

In truth, it'll be a combination of both, with the wing described as improving vortices, with specific mention of the front tyres.

The floor, meanwhile, “increases the local flow acceleration in this area which in turn generates more load,” or, in layman's terms, more grip – and quite possibly a marginally different centre of pressure.

That showed itself in Canada, where Russell qualified on pole after Hamilton had topped final practice on Saturday morning.

Russell probably should have won that race, too; a mistake at the final chicane cost him a spot to Max Verstappen, who ultimately went on to win the race, and there was another wobble later that cost him a place to Lando Norris.

Hamilton was on the podium in Spain next time out before Russell inherited the Austrian Grand Prix win.

And while it wasn't a victory on genuine pace alone, the Brit still had to be somewhere near contention to be able to capitalise on the clash between Verstappen and Norris.

That result underscored the transformation Mercedes had made in a short timeframe as, just a handful of races earlier, Oscar Piastri would have had an unrivalled run to the chequered flag.

Instead, he had Russell to contend with, who was strong enough in the closing laps to fend off the charging McLaren.

A week later, Mercedes was again fortunate as Red Bull Racing struggled for pace and McLaren did all it could to throw victory away for both its drivers.

And so again, while it wasn't a win on absolute merit, Hamilton was there, just as Russell had been in Austria.

But more important was the belief and morale that seemed to have returned to a squad that had, by its own lofty standards, failed to deliver for some time.

In four races, Mercedes established itself as a force to be reckoned with, even if it was half a step behind the outright pace of Red Bull Racing and McLaren.

Suddenly, rivals were taking note, and action, to protect themselves against the growing threat Mercedes posed, a point that was displayed perfectly by McLaren in Hungary.

The team orders drama that played out between Norris and Piastri in the closing stages was because McLaren felt it had to react to the threat Mercedes, and Hamilton, posed from third.

In reality, he was a low percentage chance of chasing down the two Papaya cars ahead, but even still, his presence was enough to make the McLaren pit wall nervous enough to introduce complexity into its own race.

That's a significant show of respect from a team many suggest has the fastest car on the current grid.

Then came Belgium, where Mercedes was both fast enough to contend on merit, and canny enough strategically to double its money.

Obviously, Russell's exclusion was unfortunate and, in many respects, a suggestion that there was even surprise within the team at its comparative performance that weekend.

It was never envisioned that a one-stop strategy would be the best option and so the extra tyre wear was never factored in, leaving Russell short at the flag.

Fortunately for Mercedes, Hamilton was there to pick up the win, so at least it remained within the organsation.

Based on that recent run, the second half of the season looks especially promising.

Mercedes is fourth in the constructors' championship at a distance that means a challenge to Red Bull Racing and McLaren in that competition is almost certainly beyond it, though Ferrari in third is absolutely a realistic target.

And it could still play a significant role in determining the outcome of the constructors' title too as it stealing valuable points away from the leading two teams.

While Red Bull Racing and McLaren need to look at each other for the big trophy at the end of the year, they're going to have to factor Mercedes into the mix too.

No doubt that will wax and wane somewhat at different circuits, but Mercedes is a race winning threat once more.