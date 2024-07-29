The Englishman had headed a Mercedes one-two from Lewis Hamilton with Oscar Piastri third.

However, post-race scrutineering revealed his car was underweight by 1.5kg.

Referred to the stewards, Russell was subsequently excluded for the breach.

“The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director,” the stewards' summary outlined.”

“Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg.

“The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

“The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Mercedes did roll back some upgrades following Friday's practice, while the decision to stop Russell only once is another potential contributing factor to the car being underweight.

“You have to take it on the chin if the stewards decide against ourselves,” Wolff told the media ahead of the exclusion being confirmed.

“It is what it is. A mistake has happened, or could have happened.

“One-two would have been a great result going into the summer break, it wouldn't go any better.

“The positives, the very positives, that we can take from this race is that we had two cars that were the benchmark in this race with two different strategies.

“Who would have said that a few months ago? That is really good to see.”

Hamilton is therefore the winner of the race, with Piastri second and Charles Leclerc third.

Daniel Ricciardo also benefits, moving up from 11th into the final points-paying position.

In championship terms, McLaren now trails Red Bull Racing by 42 points in the constructors' championship, a net difference of a single point over the event's provisional classification.