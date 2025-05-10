The Tickford Racing driver emerged on top from the first of the back-to-back Saturday morning sessions that set the grid for the day’s two 50-lap sprint race.

Race 1 qualifying, split over two 10 minute segments, took place on the super soft compound Dunlop control tyre.

Randle’s final flying lap of 50.6975s in Q2 was enough to deny Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney the pole position by 0.0082s.

“This is an awesome credit to the whole team,” beamed Randle, who started the Sunday race last year from pole but failed to convert it into a maiden win.

“I wasn’t really sure where we were going to end up because yesterday, we were down in 16th and I was struggling a bit all over the place.

“Worked on a few things over night that I needed to work on, looking at the data and stuff, tuned the car up and it all just clicked.”

Tickford and Triple Eight also locked out the second row with Cam Waters and Will Brown.

Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki set the fifth-fastest time but was slapped with a four-place grid penalty for spinning Ryan Wood at the Turn 4 hairpin in the Q2 session.

“I just went in as I normally would and obviously Woody was taking a little bit of a different line to me,” Kostecki explained.

“It’s just one of those things, I went up to apologise but I can understand his frustration.”

Wood appeared to snub Kostecki’s attempt at an apology, leaving the DJR driver standing at the front of the WAU garage.

“Obviously the hairpin is such a hard corner and Brodie has such a different line to me and I think it’s just caught him and myself out,” Wood added.

“He’s turned me and at the heat of the moment I didn’t speak to him because I didn’t want to say something I’d regret.

“But it is what it is and I know ‘Bush’ didn’t have any intentions of trying to do that, especially when we’ve just been on our Ford retreat.”

Kostecki’s penalty elevated Bryce Fullwood and Jaxon Evans to fifth and sixth in an impressive turn of speed from the two Brad Jones Racing Camaros.

Wood will start seventh ahead of James Courtney, Kostecki and James Golding, who had earlier topped the Q1 session.

Q1 included a red flag following a wild spin for Cooper Murray on the run to Turn 1 that spread debris onto the circuit.

The big victims of Q1 included Taupo race winners Chaz Mostert (19th) and Matt Payne (24th).

Team 18 also had a shocker with teammates David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Results: Tasmania Super440 Race 1 qualifying, Symmons Plains

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver/s Car Laps Fastest Gap Lap 1 55 Monster Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 16 0:50.697 16 2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 16 0:50.706 0.0082 11 3 6 Monster Castrol Racing Cam Waters Ford Mustang GT 17 0:50.737 0.0398 17 4 1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Will Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 16 0:50.787 0.0898 12 5 38 Shell V-Power Racing Team Brodie Kostecki* Ford Mustang GT 14 0:50.867 0.1700 14 6 14 Shure Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 14 0:50.881 0.1839 14 7 12 SCT Motorsport Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 14 0:51.027 0.3299 14 8 2 Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing Ryan Wood Ford Mustang GT 13 0:51.084 0.3866 13 9 7 Snowy River Caravans Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 13 0:51.154 0.4561 13 10 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 13 0:51.509 0.8118 13 11 4 Supaglass Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.003 0.3053 10 12 26 Penrite Racing Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.033 0.3355 10 13 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.066 0.3680 9 14 62 PremiAir Racing Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.097 0.3995 8 15 9 Tyrepower Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.099 0.4016 8 16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.111 0.4130 9 17 10 Bendix Racing Nick Percat Chev Camaro ZL1 11 0:51.121 0.4239 11 18 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.149 0.4518 9 19 25 Mobil1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.155 0.4574 9 20 99 Snap-on Racing Cooper Murray Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.190 0.4929 9 21 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Racing Aaron Cameron Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.238 0.5404 7 22 20 TRADIE Energy David Reynolds Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.367 0.6693 8 23 18 DEWALT Racing Anton De Pasquale Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.387 0.6895 9 24 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.465 0.7675 10

*a four-place grid penalty will drop Kostecki to ninth