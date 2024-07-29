Russell led a Mercedes one-two from Lewis Hamilton with Oscar Piastri third.

He employed a one-stop strategy to reach the flag, besting his two-stopping team-mate by half a second.

However, an irregularity was found post-race as officials weighed his car.

“After the Race, car number 63 was weighed, and its weight was 798.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1,” declared a report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer.

“After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed.

“The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled.

“The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg.

“The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.”

“As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the Competition, I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

The penalty should officials deem the car to be in breach of the regulations is exclusion.

That would hand Hamilton the race win from Piastri, with Charles Leclerc rising to third.

It would also hand Daniel Ricciardo a world championship point for 10th.