It came to light ahead of last month’s Taupo event that BJR was the clear favourite for the second Toyota team gig, thanks to early front-runner Team 18 electing to strengthen ties with GM.

The BJR/Toyota deal is now official with both parties confirming as much at Symmons Plains today.

BJR will continue to run four cars which means, along with Toyota homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United, there will be six Supras on the grid.

With all other teams expected to stay with their current manufacturers, there should be 10 Ford Mustangs and eight Chevrolet Camaros alongside the Supras next season.

More to follow.