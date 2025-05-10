The Triple Eight driver made the best of the second of Saturday morning’s back-to-back qualifying sessions, which featured the first soft tyre running of the weekend.
Feeney qualified second to Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle in the first session but turned the tables with pole in the second, recording a 50.8368s best.
Randle came unstuck trying to improve in the dying seconds, running wide at the hairpin and then driving into the gravel trap as he tried to recover.
As the session was already in its dying seconds, officials elected against flying the red flags – ensuring Randle keeps his second place starting slot.
Feeney was meanwhile pleased with his morning’s work following Triple Eight’s ropey run last time out at Taupo.
“We probably struggled a little bit on this tyre in New Zealand so to get pole on it here is fantastic,” he said.
“It’s a challenge. The first lap, you brake at 260 [metres] or something on the back straight and hope it pulls up.”
James Golding was third fastest ahead of Macauley Jones, who scored a career-best qualifying result in fourth.
Brad Jones Racing’s impressive morning was completed by Bryce Fullwood and Jaxon Evans scoring fifth and ninth, having also both made Q2 in the earlier Race 1 qualifying.
Nick Percat, David Reynolds and Cam Waters managed sixth through eighth, while Jack Le Brocq was 10th.
Taupo winners Matt Payne and Chaz Mostert are set to start 11th and 12th respectively after being eliminated in Q1 for the second consecutive occasion.
Mostert was one of several to report suffering slow leaks in tyres during the qualifying sessions.
Championship leader Will Brown will start Race 2 down in 13th after a mistake on his last lap.
“I bailed out of my lap. I made a little error. I plucked fifth and just made a bit of an error into the first corner,” he explained.
“I felt like my [first] lap wasn’t that bad but obviously everyone is doing a really good job out there.
“It’s hard switching from tyre to tyre, it’s literally a bit of a gamble. You’re wondering how hard to go into the corner, how deep you brake, all of those things.”
Q2 runners in the earlier session James Courtney, Ryan Wood and Brodie Kostecki were just 17th, 19th and 21st respectively in the second.
Kostecki’s Dick Johnson Racing teammate Will Davison will start last after a battery issue meant his Shell Ford failed to fire.
Results: Tasmania Super440 Race 2 qualifying, Symmons Plains
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver/s
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest
|Gap
|Lap
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|0:50.837
|16
|2
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:50.967
|0.1299
|12
|3
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0:51.050
|0.2135
|14
|4
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|0:51.060
|0.2233
|13
|5
|14
|Shure Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|0:51.065
|0.2278
|12
|6
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|0:51.065
|0.2285
|12
|7
|20
|TRADIE Energy
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|0:51.102
|0.2655
|10
|8
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cam Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:51.108
|0.2717
|11
|9
|12
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|0:51.147
|0.3100
|13
|10
|9
|Tyrepower Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|0:51.216
|0.3789
|12
|11
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:50.958
|0.1214
|9
|12
|25
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:50.959
|0.1218
|8
|13
|1
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Will Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:50.966
|0.1289
|8
|14
|4
|Supaglass Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:50.980
|0.1437
|9
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:50.996
|0.1594
|8
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Kai Allen
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.043
|0.2061
|9
|17
|7
|Snowy River Caravans Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:51.044
|0.2072
|4
|18
|99
|Snap-on Racing
|Cooper Murray
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.047
|0.2105
|9
|19
|2
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:51.056
|0.2196
|4
|20
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:51.117
|0.2807
|4
|21
|38
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Brodie Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.135
|0.2983
|9
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Auto Parts Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:51.168
|0.3309
|4
|23
|62
|PremiAir Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:51.674
|0.8371
|6
|24
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:51.911
|1.0741
|3
