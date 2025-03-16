More than 465,498 fans have burst through the gates at Albert Park for this year’s event across the four days.

It makes for an increase of more than 13,000 fans over last year’s 452,055, a figure that in itself was a record.

On race day, fans braved the rain to queue for over an hour before gates opened at 8:00, seven hours before the race start.

The growth comes courtesy of organisers increasing capacity of the Albert Park venue for 2025.

Daily figures have risen by around 5000 per day, though Thursday boasted an increase of more than 7000 fans.

The opening day of the four-day event is dominated by Supercars, which headlines the local support categories.

It’s long been viewed as a prime opportunity for growth given the available spectator capacity.

This year, the Supercars paddock was relocated to the outside of the final corner, with a dedicated podium constructed within the precinct.

It allowed fans to enter the paddock, unlike 2024 where the cramped infield meant spectators were unable to get up close to Australia’s premier motorsport category.

Melbourne hosted the opening round of the 2025 F1 season which helped further stimulate high demand for tickets.

With ANZAC Station set to come online in time for the 2026 event, easing ingress/egress concerns, it is expected the Australian Grand Prix Corporation will again raise venue capacity, opening the door for another record-breaking year.