Organisers on Friday revealed a 10-year extension on a deal that already ran through until 2031.

It makes for the longest contract in F1, eclipsing the deal for the Australian Grand Prix that will see Albert Park on the calendar until 2037.

“In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1 Management.

“Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

“Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant.

“All this would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision and tireless commitment of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude for the leadership, support and dedication with which they have helped transform the Miami Grand Prix into a world-class event.”

Garfinkel, who was been instrumental in bringing F1 to Miami, added: “Securing a 10-year extension with Formula 1 through 2041 is an extraordinary milestone for all of us at South Florida Motorsports and a true testament to the hard work of our team, the strength of our partnerships, the support of our community and the growth of the sport in the United States.

“To have been granted this extension after only our third event speaks to what we have felt from the very beginning – the Miami Grand Prix is here to stay.

“I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for believing in our vision, as well as Stephen Ross for his investment and commitment to growing this event.

“From day one, our goal has been to create a world-class race that also reflects the spirit of Miami — vibrant, inclusive and culturally significant.

“This long-term commitment allows us to continue innovating, investing in the fan experience and deepening our impact across South Florida.”