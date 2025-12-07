Max Verstappen claimed a crucial pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 1m22.207, edging McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by two tenths to gain the early advantage in the title showdown.

George Russell took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, while Gabriel Bortoleto impressed in seventh for Sauber. Esteban Ocon, Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten.

Oliver Bearman narrowly missed Q3 in 11th, followed by Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, Kimi Antonelli and Lance Stroll. Lewis Hamilton suffered another Q1 exit in 16th, joined by Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.