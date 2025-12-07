Max Verstappen claimed a crucial pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 1m22.207, edging McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by two tenths to gain the early advantage in the title showdown.
George Russell took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, while Gabriel Bortoleto impressed in seventh for Sauber. Esteban Ocon, Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten.
Oliver Bearman narrowly missed Q3 in 11th, followed by Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, Kimi Antonelli and Lance Stroll. Lewis Hamilton suffered another Q1 exit in 16th, joined by Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:22.877
|1:22.752
|1:22.207
|18
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.178
|1:22.804
|1:22.408
|17
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.605
|1:23.021
|1:22.437
|17
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23.247
|1:22.730
|1:22.645
|18
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23.163
|1:22.948
|1:22.730
|18
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:23.071
|1:22.861
|1:22.902
|18
|7
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|1:23.374
|1:22.874
|1:22.904
|21
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23.334
|1:23.023
|1:22.913
|18
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:23.373
|1:22.997
|1:23.072
|18
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|1:23.386
|1:23.034
|DNF
|17
|11
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23.254
|1:23.041
|11
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:23.187
|1:23.042
|12
|13
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:23.265
|1:23.077
|14
|14
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:22.894
|1:23.080
|12
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:23.316
|1:23.097
|15
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:23.394
|9
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:23.416
|6
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|1:23.450
|9
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:23.468
|9
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:23.890
|9
Discussion about this post