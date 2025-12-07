The Red Bull driver delivered a superb 1:22.207 to beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by two tenths, securing his eighth pole of the season and the 48th of his career.

Crucially, it places him perfectly to chase a fifth world championship, with a top-three finish potentially enough depending on how his rivals fare.

Verstappen’s initial banker lap had already looked strong, helped in part by outgoing teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who offered a perfectly judged tow in the second sector. But his final effort put the result beyond doubt.

Norris will join him on the front row after edging Piastri by just three hundredths, ensuring both McLarens remain firmly in the fight heading into the finale.

Despite being narrowly outpaced, Piastri sounded upbeat on team radio, encouraged by his performance and confident with everything still to play for on Sunday.

