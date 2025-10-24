The issue stemmed from a missing signature on audited documentation, which was submitted late due to circumstances beyond the team’s control.

The FIA requires teams to provide fully audited accounts by March 31 each year to show compliance with the cost cap.

While the breach meant Aston Martin’s paperwork was technically incomplete, the team’s overall spending remained within the 2024 limit.

An Accepted Breach Agreement has been signed, acknowledging the procedural error, but no further penalty beyond associated administrative costs has been imposed.

“The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific Teams and/or Power Unit Manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised.”

Autosport reported Aston Martin prepared its documents on time, but a missing signature due to personal illness meant the March 31 deadline was technically missed.

Once the paperwork was completed and refiled, the FIA was kept fully informed, and the team’s compliance with the financial cap was never in doubt.

While Aston Martin’s breach is minor, speculation continues over a “substantial” infraction by one of its rivals, believed to have exceeded the 2024 cap.

Last year, the cost cap was set at $135 million before adjustments, effectively closer to $165 million. Overspending can trigger significant penalties, including fines and reductions in wind tunnel or CFD testing time, as Red Bull experienced in 2021.

Typically, the FIA finalises cost cap assessments in September, but this year’s process has stretched into October due to detailed reviews and potential breaches from multiple teams. Aston Martin is the first team this season to publicly confirm a procedural cost cap breach.

The FIA is expected to release a full summary of all 2024 submissions and Accepted Breach Agreements once its review is complete, clarifying whether further action will be taken against other teams.