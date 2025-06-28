McLaren remained on top in Austrian GP final practice, with Lando Norris narrowly ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri once again.
Norris posted a session-best 1m04.324s, just 0.118s clear of Piastri, as the duo continued their strong form from FP2.
Piastri had a brief off at Turn 9 but recovered without damage, while Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull despite a late spin and early complaints about the car’s balance.
Ferrari showed improvement with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth, while George Russell led a Mercedes six–seven with Kimi Antonelli.
Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top ten, with the Sauber rookie looking to make his first Q3 appearance later today.
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|TIME / GAP
|LAPS
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:04.324
|20
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.118s
|19
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.210s
|27
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.250s
|19
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.466s
|22
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.694s
|17
|7
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.729s
|17
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.738s
|19
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.815s
|16
|10
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.858s
|17
|11
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.858s
|18
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.919s
|21
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.959s
|17
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0.990s
|21
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.002s
|20
|16
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.042s
|20
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.042s
|25
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.195s
|20
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.222s
|25
