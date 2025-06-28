McLaren remained on top in Austrian GP final practice, with Lando Norris narrowly ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri once again.

Norris posted a session-best 1m04.324s, just 0.118s clear of Piastri, as the duo continued their strong form from FP2.

Piastri had a brief off at Turn 9 but recovered without damage, while Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull despite a late spin and early complaints about the car’s balance.

Ferrari showed improvement with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth, while George Russell led a Mercedes six–seven with Kimi Antonelli.

Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top ten, with the Sauber rookie looking to make his first Q3 appearance later today.