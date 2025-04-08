Max Verstappen showed why he’s a four-time world champion in last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, but can he fend off the mighty McLarens again this weekend as F1 heads to the Bahrain Grand Prix?

It was an unexpected result last Sunday that leaves Verstappen just one point behind Lando Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship.

For McLaren, it was a good weekend without being brilliant; its biggest issue the new surface in Suzuka not producing the same tyre degradation as in previous years.

Tyre management has been McLaren’s party piece so far in 2025, and it’s expected to be a key factor in Bahrain this weekend.

But, and it’s a big but, the McLaren also isn’t as good around slower speed corners – it likes fast and flowing tracks, like Suzuka and even Albert Park.

Bahrain is more stop-start; slower, sharper corners with more traction zones.

Jack Doohan heads to Bahrain looking to bounce back after a rough Japanese Grand Prix where he suffered a massive practice crash but bounced back to be 15th in the race.

Bahrain is a track he knows well given F1 ran pre-season testing there in February so it’s a good opportunity for Jack to build some confidence and show the bosses why he deserves to keep the seat long term.

It’s a similar story for Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls too.

He’s now got his first race back at Red Bull’s second team under his belt and has a bit of an idea of the car.

He too has knowledge of the track and knows the team reasonably well, even if he does have a different engineer this year.

And with three practice sessions before qualifying and the race, and stable weather expected, he should have plenty of time to get to grips with the car.

The Bahrain GP is a night race, making practice 1 and 3 a little bit misleading, but it will still offer important time at the wheel for the likes of Doohan and Lawson.

The race itself gets underway at 18:00 local time on Sunday night, just as the sun is setting, which translates to 01:00 Monday on Australia’s east coast.

What is the weather for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Forecasts suggest near-perfect weather for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with bright blue skies expected across the three days.

That will see the mercury soar beyond 30 degrees during the middle part of the day, cooling off to the mid-20s once the sun drops at around 18:00 local time.

It will see the first and third practice sessions run in much hotter conditions than qualifying and the race, which both commence at sunset.

How to watch the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday April 11

Practice 1: 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Saturday April 12

Practice 2: 00:35 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Practice 3: 22:15 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Sunday April 13

Qualifying: 01:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

Monday April 14

Race: 00:55 AEST

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports

How to watch the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in New Zealand

Fans can catch the action live on television on Sky Sport across a number of different channels this weekend.

Friday April 11

Practice 1: 23:00 NZST

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Saturday April 12

Practice 2: 02:35 NZST

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Sunday April 13

Practice 3: 00:15 NZST

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Qualifying: 03:10 NZST

Sky Sport 3, SkyGo

Monday April 14

Race: 02:55 NZST

Sky Sport 2, SkyGo

Can I livestream the Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Can I livestream the Bahrain Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

When is the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Suzuka takes place from April 11-13.

What support classes are at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 2 and Formula 3 both return in support of this weekend’s Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

It is the second round of the season for both, which were last in action as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix last month.

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

FRIDAY 11 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Practice Session 16:45 16:15 14:45 18:45 FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 17:55 17:25 15:55 19:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 23:55 23:25 21:55 1:55 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 01:00 00:30 23:00 03:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Practice Session 02:30 02:00 00:30 04:30

SATURDAY 12 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Qualifying Session 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (19 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 20:15 19:45 18:15 22:15 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 22:30 22:00 20:30 0:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 00:15 23:45 22:15 02:15 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 02:00 01:30 00:00 04:00 Formula 1 Press Conference 03:00 02:30 01:00 05:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 03:45 03:15 01:45 05:45

SUNDAY 13 APRIL AEST ACST AWST NZST Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 18:45 18:15 16:45 20:45 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 19:55 19:25 17:55 21:55 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 21:25 20:55 19:25 23:25 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 01:00 00:30 23:00 3:00

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull – Honda 22 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull – Honda 4 Lando Norris McLaren – Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren – Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine – Renault 7 Jack Doohan Alpine – Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Haas – Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas – Ferrari 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls – Honda 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls – Honda 23 Alex Albon Williams – Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams – Mercedes 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber – Ferrari 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber – Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 62 2 Max Verstappen 61 3 Oscar Piastri 49 4 George Russell 45 5 Kimi Antonelli 30 6 Charles Leclerc 20 7 Alex Albon 18 8 Lewis Hamilton 15 9 Lance Stroll 10 10 Esteban Ocon 10 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Oliver Bearman 5 13 Isack Hadjar 4 14 Yuki Tsunoda 3 15 Carlos Sainz 1 16 Fernando Alonso 0 17 Pierre Gasly 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

Constructors’ Championship