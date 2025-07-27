Lando Norris edged out Oscar Piastri to claim pole position at Spa by just eight hundredths of a second in a tight Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session.

After a strong weekend, Piastri couldn’t match Norris’s pace, who notched his fourth pole of 2025, matching both Piastri and Max Verstappen. Charles Leclerc impressed with third, ahead of Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the first time in his Ferrari career after a lap deletion for track limits, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli suffered the same fate.

Williams’ Alex Albon secured the team’s best qualifying result of the year in fifth, with George Russell the only Mercedes in the top ten.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, plus Williams’ Carlos Sainz, were eliminated in Q2, with Bearman frustrated after being impeded by Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Aston Martin faced drama in Q1, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll involved in unsafe release incidents, forcing Stroll back to the garage and both drivers out in Q1 for the first time since Miami.

Rain is forecast to shake up Sunday’s grand prix, which starts at 3pm local time (11pm AEST).