The McLaren driver led home Kimi Antonelli and a flying Max Verstappen, who produced a remarkable charge from the pitlane to finish third.

Oscar Piastri recovered strongly to finish fifth after serving a mid-race 10-second penalty for a Turn 1 collision with Antonelli and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc following an early Safety Car restart.

The 24-year-old got his elbows out attempting to pass Antonelli, clipping the Italian and forcing him into Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Piastri and Antonelli escaped without major damage, but Leclerc wasn’t as lucky — pulling to the side of the road with broken suspension, bringing out the Virtual Safety Car.

Despite insisting over team radio that he had nowhere to go, the stewards disagreed, handing the Aussie the 10-second penalty to serve during the first round of pitstops.

Piastri dropped as low as eighth, but a strong middle stint on soft tyres and a late charge on mediums helped him limit the damage, finishing just behind the second Mercedes of George Russell in fourth.

Up front, Norris was in control throughout and was never seriously threatened.

After switching to softs for his middle stint, a brief moment of tension came when Verstappen appeared set to gamble on a one-stop strategy. Red Bull eventually abandoned that plan, allowing Norris to maintain his advantage and win by 10.3 seconds.

It was his second straight victory and the 11th of his career, capping off a flawless weekend in which he topped every session and extended his championship lead to 24 points over Piastri and 49 points over Verstappen

A delighted Norris described the race as “perfect,” dedicating the result to former McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran.

“An amazing race. It’s nice to win here in Brazil. It’s an amazing track, amazing fans,” he said.

“This one was for Gil, one of my mentors growing up. So this one was for him.

“I’m sure he’d be very proud of it all — I was thinking of that while driving. But yeah, a perfect weekend.”

Norris said his recent run of form had come from shutting out external noise, crediting his team for continuing to push even when the car wasn’t the quickest.

“Just ignore everyone who talks crap about you. Just focus on yourself,” he said when asked about his current momentum.

“The team, McLaren, are doing an amazing job giving me a great car. We’re pushing hard every single weekend, and I’m working hard away from the track too. So rewarding.

“It doesn’t come easy, that’s for sure. To be honest, I don’t think we were the quickest out there today, but I’m glad to take home the win.”

The Brit stressed his focus remained on improving the car rather than the championship itself, despite extending his lead by 23 points over his teammate across the weekend.

“It was a great win, but to be honest, seeing how quick Max was today, I was a bit disappointed we weren’t faster,” he admitted.

“So that’s where my mind’s at right now.

“I’ll see the team, congratulate them, and figure out where we weren’t quick enough.

“But that’s me — we’ll see what we can do.

“There’s not a long way to go, but things can change so quickly, as we saw today. I’ll just keep my head down, focus on myself, and keep pushing.”

Antonelli scored his best-ever F1 result and second career podium with a composed drive to second behind Norris.

The 19-year-old impressed again in the closing stages, holding off a charging Verstappen to secure the runner-up spot and back up his strong Sprint performance on Saturday.

The Italian said he enjoyed the battle with the Red Bull driver, though admitted his car felt “weird” after the early contact with Piastri.

“I don’t know where this guy came from, to be honest! I didn’t see it coming,” he said about Verstappen after the race.

“To be fair, I was lucky to get away clean from the restart contact. Needed to check the car — it felt a bit weird afterwards.

“It was still a good race. The last 10 laps were very stressful with Max coming on fresher tyres, but with clear air we managed to keep a good pace and bring it home in P2.

“I found my rhythm when he started closing in. I raised the pace, pushed a bit more, and it worked.

“Obviously, this car in dirty air is difficult to follow, so I tried to use that to my advantage — and it paid off.”

For Verstappen, it was another masterclass in Brazil, evoking memories of his standout drives in 2016 and 2024 as he charged from last to the podium despite suffering an early puncture after the Safety Car restart.

The Dutchman told his team over the radio he had “nothing to lose” in the final laps after switching to soft tyres, muscling past George Russell into Turn 1 on Lap 63 to take third and claim Driver of the Day honours.

“The race was pretty full on — a lot of action,” he said.

“I had to overtake a lot of cars coming from the pitlane. Our pace was quite strong in all the stints.

“Sometimes it was tricky with traffic, but to end up on the podium from the pitlane — I didn’t expect that at all, especially after the puncture early on. That’s why we had to box again.

“Incredible result for us. Very happy with that and very proud of everyone in the team.

“Yesterday was really tough, but we never give up. We always try to improve and find more lap time — and luckily we found that again today.”

The race featured only two interruptions — an early Safety Car at the end of Lap 1 and a brief Virtual Safety Car after Leclerc’s retirement.

The first came when Gabriel Bortoleto crashed out for the second time at his home race, ending a miserable debut weekend at Interlagos.

The Brazilian was squeezed into the barriers at Turn 10 by Lance Stroll, who drifted left unaware Bortoleto was alongside.

Lewis Hamilton also endured a tough start, suffering damage when hit from behind by the Williams of Carlos Sainz, before losing his front wing on the main straight at the end of Lap 1 in a clash with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto — an incident that earned him a five-second penalty.

The seven-time champion later complained of ongoing damage to his Ferrari before retiring on Lap 38, handing the team their second double DNF of the season and dropping them behind Red Bull to fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari’s misfortune boosted the teams below, particularly Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar finishing seventh and eighth behind the Haas of Oliver Bearman.

Lawson was particularly impressive, pulling off a bold one-stop strategy and stretching his mediums to fend off Hadjar for his best finish since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bearman’s sixth place meanwhile continued his strong form, his fourth straight points finish.

Nico Hulkenberg returned to the points in ninth for Sauber, while Pierre Gasly claimed tenth for Alpine, giving the French team their first top-10 finish since Belgium.

Teams and drivers now have one final week off before the season-ending triple-header begins in Las Vegas in two weeks’ time.