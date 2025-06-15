The Mercedes driver finished 0.160s ahead of Verstappen, taking the top spot in the dying seconds to claim his sixth career pole position.

“That last lap was one of the most exhilarating laps of my life,” Russell said after the session. “Crossing the line to see we were P1 was a real surprise. I’m quite chuffed with it.”

Verstappen himself looked to have stolen pole in the closing moments, after Piastri put in a stunning final sector to take provisional pole from the Dutchman.

It was a great recovery by Piastri after his dramas in FP3 earlier in the day, with the championship leader saying he was happy with the result.

“To be honest with how practice went, I’m pretty happy with myself to be honest,” Piastri said. “I’m pretty happy with third, which is a bit different here, but I’ll definitely take it.”

The top three were separated by only two tenths, with Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli a further two tenths back in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton outqualified teammate Charles Leclerc for the second consecutive race and will line up fifth on the grid, ahead of the impressive Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Lando Norris will be disappointed with seventh, with the British driver running wide at the final chicane on his first run in Q3 and unable to find the pace to challenge for pole.

Leclerc will start eighth, ahead of Isack Hadjar, who once again finished in the top ten. The Williams of Alexander Albon will start tenth.

Yuki Tsunoda was unable to get out of Q2 for the fourth consecutive race, finishing 11th. However, the Japanese driver will start last on the grid after receiving a 10-place penalty for overtaking Piastri under red flags during FP3 earlier in the day.

Franco Colapinto will move up a spot after qualifying 12th — his best start for Alpine since replacing Jack Doohan — and the first time he has outqualified his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Spanish Grand Prix hero Nico Hulkenberg joined Colapinto and Tsunoda in being eliminated in Q2, finishing 13th, just ahead of the Haas pair of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

Q1 was red-flagged with five minutes to go after a bizarre incident involving the Williams of Alexander Albon.

As Albon was driving down the back straight approaching the final chicane, a large piece of his FW47’s engine cover shattered, spreading debris across the track.

The Thai driver managed to return to the pits and have his car repaired in time to get back out and avoid early elimination.

His teammate Carlos Sainz, however, wasn’t so lucky. The Spaniard only managed 17th in Q1 after being impeded by Isack Hadjar on his final run.

A furious Sainz called out the Frenchman over team radio after the incident, with a grid penalty likely for the Racing Bulls driver, who will face the stewards ahead of tomorrow’s race.

Also eliminated in Q1 were Gabriel Bortoleto, home favourite Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, and Gasly.

A frustrated Lawson bemoaned his exit over the radio at the end of the session, marking his worst qualifying result since the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Canadian Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time tomorrow (4am AEST).