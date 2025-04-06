Sainz was fined € 20,000 (AUD $36,000), €10,000 of which is suspended for 12 months, for being late to the national anthem ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Officials deemed it a breach of Article 19.4 b) of Formula 1’s sporting regulations but also referred to Appendix B of the International Sporting Code (ISC).

The controversial addition to the ISC at the start of 2025 lays out a matrix of suggested penalties for stewards.

While primarily dealing with matters of misconduct, with swearing receiving particular focus, complying with instructions during official ceremonies was also included in the list.

That came with a recommended baseline €15,000 fine for a first offence, a figure quadrupled for Formula 1.

“During the Drivers’ Briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country’s Anthem,” the stewards’ report stated.

“It is noted that the Penalty Guidelines prescribed in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code, list a penalty for this offence, of €60,000.

“However in mitigation, the Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid.

“This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the Driver.

“Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time.

“Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024, is imposed.”