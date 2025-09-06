The summit, scheduled for Thursday in London after the Italian Grand Prix, will bring together representatives from the five manufacturers involved in the 2026 power unit cycle — Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Audi, and Ford/Red Bull Powertrains — along with the FIA.

Central to the talks is a proposed 2.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 running on fully sustainable fuel, supported by a simplified Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

The concept would represent a major departure from the incoming 2026 hybrids, cutting the electrical contribution from around 50 percent to about 10 percent.

The aim is to slash costs and reduce weight, with early projections suggesting potential savings of more than 50 percent and cars up to 80 kilograms lighter than under the 2026 rules.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been vocal about the need to simplify F1’s technology, calling the current hybrid systems “so complicated” and “costly.” He has repeatedly argued that a shift back to V8s is “the right way to go.”

The new V6 hybrids are due to run from 2026 until the end of 2030, but proposals are on the table to introduce V8s as early as 2029 — a prospect that has divided opinion among manufacturers.

Honda and Audi, both returning as full-fledged suppliers in 2026, are understood to be reluctant to abandon the new engines after only three or four seasons, citing the scale of investment already made.

Audi has stressed its commitment to “advanced hybrid electrification” as part of its F1 entry, while Honda maintains that “electrification is a very important element in moving towards a sustainable future.”

Others are more open to change. Mercedes, Ferrari, and Ford/Red Bull Powertrains are believed to support a shorter cycle, although opinions differ on whether to wait until 2030.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also signalled his backing, describing the combination of sustainable fuels, V8 power and limited hybridisation as “the next step of the future.”