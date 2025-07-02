After a dramatic weekend in Austria, Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the 76th running of the British Grand Prix — one of the most iconic and historic races on the calendar, and one of only two to have appeared on the calendar every season since the inaugural World Championship in 1950.
It’s a home race for several teams and drivers, including George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and young Ollie Bearman, with all four Britons aiming to deliver in front of a huge Silverstone crowd.
McLaren arrives in red-hot form after a dominant 1–2 finish in Austria, with Norris claiming his third win of the season and teammate Oscar Piastri finishing second. Piastri leads the Drivers’ Championship by 15 points, and the team will be hopeful of breaking its Silverstone win drought, which dates back to 2008.
Max Verstappen will be looking to bounce back after a retirement at the Red Bull Ring following contact with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes, too, will be hoping to recover from a tough weekend in Austria. The team has been dominant in Britain since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014, winning nine of the last 12 British Grands Prix — including last year with Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, meanwhile, will be aiming for his first podium with Ferrari and is well placed to do so, having finished on the podium at his home race for 11 consecutive years and 14 times in his 18 British Grand Prix starts.
With iconic high-speed corners, unpredictable British weather, and a fiercely loyal home crowd, Silverstone is set to deliver another classic weekend of Formula 1.
When is the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place on July 4-7 (AEST).
What time does the British Grand Prix start?
The 2025 British Grand Prix will start at 12am AEST on Monday, July 7. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the British Grand Prix?
Early weather reports predict a cloudy and cool British Grand Prix across the weekend. There looks to be some sun and temperatures in the low 20s on Friday, before dropping into the high teens with cloud for the remainder of the weekend.
How to watch the British Grand Prix in Australia
The British Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the British Grand Prix in Australia?
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
British Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Friday, July 4
Practice 1: 9:00pm-10:58pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 2: 12:40am-2:40am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, July 5
Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, July 6
Build-up: 10:30pm-11:55pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 11:55pm-2:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the British Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the British Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday, with Sky Sport 2 showing all the action on both Saturday and Sunday.
Can I live stream the British Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
British Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Friday, July 4
Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, July 5
Practice 2: 2:35am-4:15am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, July 6
Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Build-up: 12:30pm-1:55am NZST
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, July 6
Race 1:55am-43:00am NZST
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 British Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 4 July
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|8:45
|17:45
|17:15
|15:45
|19:45
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|10:00
|19:00
|18:30
|17:00
|21:00
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|12:30
|21:30
|21:00
|19:30
|23:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|14:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|14:45
|23:45
|23:15
|21:45
|1:45
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|16:00
|1:00
|0:30
|23:00
|3:00
|FIA Formula 4
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|17:45
|2:45
|2:15
|0:45
|4:45
|Saturday, 5 July
|FIA Formula 4
|Qualifying Session
|40 minutes
|8:10
|17:10
|16:40
|15:10
|19:10
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|9:15
|18:15
|17:45
|16:15
|20:15
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|11:30
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|13:15
|22:15
|21:45
|20:15
|0:15
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|15:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|FIA Formula 4
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|25 minutes
|17:00
|2:00
|1:30
|0:00
|4:00
|Sunday, 6 July
|FIA Formula 4
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|25 minutes
|8:20
|17:20
|16:50
|15:20
|19:20
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|9:30
|18:30
|18:00
|16:30
|20:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|11:05
|20:05
|19:35
|18:05
|22:05
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (52 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Canadian GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5
|4
|216
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|3
|201
|15
|15
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|3
|155
|61
|46
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|146
|70
|9
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|119
|97
|27
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|91
|125
|28
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|63
|153
|28
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|42
|174
|21
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|23
|193
|19
|11
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|194
|1
|10
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|21
|195
|1
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|14
|202
|7
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|14
|202
|0
|13
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|13
|203
|1
|18
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|12
|204
|1
|14
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|11
|205
|1
|15
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|10
|206
|1
|17
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|6
|210
|4
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|4
|212
|2
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|216
|4
|18
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|216
|4
