After a dramatic weekend in Austria, Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the 76th running of the British Grand Prix — one of the most iconic and historic races on the calendar, and one of only two to have appeared on the calendar every season since the inaugural World Championship in 1950.

It’s a home race for several teams and drivers, including George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and young Ollie Bearman, with all four Britons aiming to deliver in front of a huge Silverstone crowd.

McLaren arrives in red-hot form after a dominant 1–2 finish in Austria, with Norris claiming his third win of the season and teammate Oscar Piastri finishing second. Piastri leads the Drivers’ Championship by 15 points, and the team will be hopeful of breaking its Silverstone win drought, which dates back to 2008.

Max Verstappen will be looking to bounce back after a retirement at the Red Bull Ring following contact with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes, too, will be hoping to recover from a tough weekend in Austria. The team has been dominant in Britain since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014, winning nine of the last 12 British Grands Prix — including last year with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will be aiming for his first podium with Ferrari and is well placed to do so, having finished on the podium at his home race for 11 consecutive years and 14 times in his 18 British Grand Prix starts.

With iconic high-speed corners, unpredictable British weather, and a fiercely loyal home crowd, Silverstone is set to deliver another classic weekend of Formula 1.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place on July 4-7 (AEST).

What time does the British Grand Prix start?

The 2025 British Grand Prix will start at 12am AEST on Monday, July 7. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the British Grand Prix?

Early weather reports predict a cloudy and cool British Grand Prix across the weekend. There looks to be some sun and temperatures in the low 20s on Friday, before dropping into the high teens with cloud for the remainder of the weekend.

How to watch the British Grand Prix in Australia

The British Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the British Grand Prix in Australia?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

British Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, July 4

Practice 1: 9:00pm-10:58pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 12:40am-2:40am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, July 5

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, July 6

Build-up: 10:30pm-11:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 11:55pm-2:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the British Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the British Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday, with Sky Sport 2 showing all the action on both Saturday and Sunday.

Can I live stream the British Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

British Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, July 4

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, July 5

Practice 2: 2:35am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, July 6

Qualifying: 1:15am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 12:30pm-1:55am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, July 6

Race 1:55am-43:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 British Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 4 July Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 8:45 17:45 17:15 15:45 19:45 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 10:00 19:00 18:30 17:00 21:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 12:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:45 23:45 23:15 21:45 1:45 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 16:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 FIA Formula 4 Practice Session 45 minutes 17:45 2:45 2:15 0:45 4:45 Saturday, 5 July FIA Formula 4 Qualifying Session 40 minutes 8:10 17:10 16:40 15:10 19:10 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 9:15 18:15 17:45 16:15 20:15 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 11:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 13:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 15:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 FIA Formula 4 First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 17:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 Sunday, 6 July FIA Formula 4 Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 25 minutes 8:20 17:20 16:50 15:20 19:20 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 9:30 18:30 18:00 16:30 20:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 11:05 20:05 19:35 18:05 22:05 Formula 1 Grand Prix (52 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00

