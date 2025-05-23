McLaren will run a livery in Monaco and Spain harking back to the iconic M7A of the late 1960s.

The M7A brought McLaren its first Formula 1 victory in the 1968 Belgium Grand Prix, which took place on the longer Spa-Francorchamps course.

That win came with its eponymous team owner Bruce McLaren, driving the #4 car.

The M7A was the first papaya-coloured Formula 1 car for McLaren. Now, it’s served inspiration for the Formula 1 team and its MCL39 at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will sport a revised scheme on the streets of Monte Carlo and the Barcelona circuit.

“We’re always proud to be able to celebrate our storied legacy,” said McLaren chief marketing officer Louise McEwen.

“Working with OKX on this latest livery enhancement is a great way to not only celebrate this history, but also the innovation and forward-thinking nature that inspires both McLaren and OKX brands. I can’t wait to see the cars on track over the next two race weekends.”

The team has elected for a black engine cover in the MCL38 to replicate the low-profile of the M7A.

Other nods include the number style, which sit inside a white circuit.

The team has even brought back the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team logo, which will sit on the halo. On the M7A, that logo sat on the steering wheel.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix on the streets of Monte Carlo takes place on May 22-15. Practice for Porsche Supercup, Formula 3, and Formula 2 takes place on Thursday before Formula 1 begins on Friday.

What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Monaco Grand Prix?

The weather for the 2025 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix looks mostly dry. If it does rain, the greatest likelihood is on Saturday with 61 percent of the Monaco region getting up to 1.6mm of precipitation.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia

The Formula 1 at Monaco will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Monaco Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, May 23

Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:08pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, May 24

Practice 2: 12:45am-2:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, May 25

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Race 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Imola Grand Prix. Sky Sport 4 will air action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Monaco Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Imola Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Monaco Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, May 16

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:05am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, May 17

Practice 2: 02:45am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 1:10am-4:05am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, May 18

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55pm NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, May 22 Sessions Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 13:10 21:10 20:40 19:10 23:10 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 16:30 0:30 0:00 22:30 2:30 Friday, May 23 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session (Group A) 15 minutes 11:05 19:00 18:30 17:00 21:00 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session (Group B) 15 minutes 11:29 19:29 18:59 17:29 21:29 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session (Group A) 15 minutes 15:10 23:10 22:40 21:10 1:10 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session (Group B) 15 minutes 15:30 23:30 23:00 21:30 1:30 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:45 2:45 2:15 0:45 4:45 Saturday, May 24 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 10:45 18:45 18:15 16:45 20:45 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (30 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, May 25 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (27 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:00 16:00 15:30 14:00 18:00 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (42 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 9:40 17:40 17:10 15:40 19:40 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 12:00 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 Formula 1 Grand Prix (78 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

