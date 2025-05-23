McLaren will run a livery in Monaco and Spain harking back to the iconic M7A of the late 1960s.
The M7A brought McLaren its first Formula 1 victory in the 1968 Belgium Grand Prix, which took place on the longer Spa-Francorchamps course.
That win came with its eponymous team owner Bruce McLaren, driving the #4 car.
The M7A was the first papaya-coloured Formula 1 car for McLaren. Now, it’s served inspiration for the Formula 1 team and its MCL39 at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will sport a revised scheme on the streets of Monte Carlo and the Barcelona circuit.
“We’re always proud to be able to celebrate our storied legacy,” said McLaren chief marketing officer Louise McEwen.
“Working with OKX on this latest livery enhancement is a great way to not only celebrate this history, but also the innovation and forward-thinking nature that inspires both McLaren and OKX brands. I can’t wait to see the cars on track over the next two race weekends.”
The team has elected for a black engine cover in the MCL38 to replicate the low-profile of the M7A.
Other nods include the number style, which sit inside a white circuit.
The team has even brought back the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team logo, which will sit on the halo. On the M7A, that logo sat on the steering wheel.
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?
The Monaco Grand Prix on the streets of Monte Carlo takes place on May 22-15. Practice for Porsche Supercup, Formula 3, and Formula 2 takes place on Thursday before Formula 1 begins on Friday.
What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Monaco Grand Prix?
The weather for the 2025 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix looks mostly dry. If it does rain, the greatest likelihood is on Saturday with 61 percent of the Monaco region getting up to 1.6mm of precipitation.
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia
The Formula 1 at Monaco will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia?
The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Monaco Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Friday, May 23
Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:08pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, May 24
Practice 2: 12:45am-2:15am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, May 25
Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST
Race 10:55pm-1:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Imola Grand Prix. Sky Sport 4 will air action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.
Can I live stream the Monaco Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Imola Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Monaco Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Friday, May 16
Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:05am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, May 17
Practice 2: 02:45am-4:15am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 1:10am-4:05am NZST
Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, May 18
Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55pm NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix schedule
|Thursday, May 22
|Sessions
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZST
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|13:10
|21:10
|20:40
|19:10
|23:10
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|16:30
|0:30
|0:00
|22:30
|2:30
|Friday, May 23
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session (Group A)
|15 minutes
|11:05
|19:00
|18:30
|17:00
|21:00
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session (Group B)
|15 minutes
|11:29
|19:29
|18:59
|17:29
|21:29
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|13:30
|21:30
|21:00
|19:30
|23:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session (Group A)
|15 minutes
|15:10
|23:10
|22:40
|21:10
|1:10
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session (Group B)
|15 minutes
|15:30
|23:30
|23:00
|21:30
|1:30
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|17:00
|1:00
|0:30
|23:00
|3:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|18:45
|2:45
|2:15
|0:45
|4:45
|Saturday, May 24
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|10:45
|18:45
|18:15
|16:45
|20:45
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|12:30
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (30 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|14:15
|22:15
|21:45
|20:15
|0:15
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|16:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|Sunday, May 25
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (27 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|8:00
|16:00
|15:30
|14:00
|18:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (42 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|9:40
|17:40
|17:10
|15:40
|19:40
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|12:00
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (78 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Imola GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|4
|146
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1
|1
|133
|9
|16
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|3
|124
|22
|13
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|99
|47
|25
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|61
|85
|38
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|54
|92
|7
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|48
|98
|6
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|40
|106
|8
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|14
|132
|26
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|14
|132
|16
|11
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|11
|135
|3
|12
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|10
|136
|1
|13
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|7
|124
|2
|14
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|7
|125
|1
|15
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|6
|125
|1
|16
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|6
|126
|1
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|131
|5
|18
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|0
|131
|0
|19
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|131
|0
|20
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|0
|131
|0
