Formula 1 heads to the desert for Round 23 of the season as Lusail hosts the fourth running of the Qatar Grand Prix — and the championship fight has never been closer. Lando Norris leads the standings by just 24 points, with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri locked level behind him as all three remain firmly in title contention.
The 5.419km Lusail International Circuit, known for its fast, flowing layout and high-speed corners, has rewarded precision and track position since joining the calendar. Two of the three previous races have been won from pole, and all three from the front row, making qualifying crucial. This weekend also features the final sprint of the season — and Qatar has been a happy hunting ground for Piastri, who won both previous sprints at the venue.
Verstappen enters the weekend chasing a hat-trick of Qatar Grand Prix victories, while Lewis Hamilton remains the inaugural winner from 2021. The stakes echo seasons like 2010 and 2007, when late-season comebacks flipped championship battles, leaving the door wide open for a decisive twist before Abu Dhabi.
Piastri badly needs a turnaround after six races without a podium, but Qatar may be the place to find it. He’s never finished lower than third here and has never been beaten by Norris at this circuit — a record that could reignite his title push.
Further down the order, the fight for second in the constructors’ championship remains alive, with Mercedes holding off Ferrari and Red Bull. The midfield is even tighter, with Haas, Aston Martin, and Sauber split by just five points in the battle for seventh.
Long straights, heavy DRS use, and high-speed sweeps make Lusail a challenge of balance, tyre management, and confidence — especially with track evolution under the desert sun.
With the final sprint of the year, a three-way title fight, and critical form on the line, the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix shapes up as one of the defining weekends of the season.
When is the Qatar Grand Prix?
The Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit takes place on November 29-December 1 (AEDT).
What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix will start at 3am AEDT on Monday, December 1. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Qatar Grand Prix?
Hot! As is always the case, the hot desert conditions in Qatar will play a factor across the weekend. The highs during the day over the three days for 2025 look set to hit upwards of 29, with the low only being 20 degrees.
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in Australia
The Qatar Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Qatar Grand Prix in Australia?
The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Qatar Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)
Saturday, November 29
Practice 1: 12:00am-2:00am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sprint Qualifying: 4:26am-5:20am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, November 30
Sprint Race: 12:56am-1:30am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 4:55am-6:05am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Monday, December 1
Build-up: 1:30am-2:55am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 2:55am-5:00am AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 1 airing the action on Saturday morning, and the remainder of the weekend being seen on Sky Sport 2.
Can I live stream the Qatar Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Qatar Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)
Saturday, November 29
Practice 1: 2:00am-4:00am NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sprint Qualifying: 5:50am-8:00am NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, November 30
Sprint Race: 2:00am-4:30am NZDT
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 6:00am-9:00am NZDT
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Monday, December 1
Build-up: 3:30am-4:55am NZDT
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race: 4:55am-7:00am NZDT
Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 28 November
|Duration
|Local
|AEDT
|AEST
|ACDT
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|First Practice Session
|45 minutes
|12:50
|20:50
|19:50
|20:20
|19:20
|17:50
|22:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|14:05
|22:05
|21:05
|21:35
|20:35
|19:05
|0:05
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|16:30
|0:30
|23:30
|0:00
|23:00
|21:30
|2:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Second Practice Session
|45 minutes
|18:00
|2:00
|1:00
|1:30
|0:30
|23:00
|4:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|19:10
|3:10
|2:10
|2:40
|1:40
|0:10
|5:10
|Formula 1
|Sprint Qualifying
|44 minutes
|20:30
|4:30
|3:30
|4:00
|3:00
|1:30
|6:30
|Saturday, 29 November
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|15:20
|23:20
|22:20
|22:50
|21:50
|20:20
|1:20
|Formula 1
|Sprint (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|60 minutes
|17:00
|1:00
|0:00
|0:30
|23:30
|22:00
|3:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|19:20
|3:20
|2:20
|2:50
|1:50
|0:20
|5:20
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|21:00
|5:00
|4:00
|4:30
|3:30
|2:00
|7:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|25 minutes
|22:45
|6:45
|5:45
|6:15
|5:15
|3:45
|8:45
|Sunday, 30 November
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|25 minutes
|13:50
|21:50
|20:50
|21:20
|20:20
|18:50
|23:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:00
|22:30
|21:30
|20:00
|1:00
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (57 Laps or 120 Mins)
|120 minutes
|19:00
|3:00
|2:00
|2:30
|1:30
|0:00
|5:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Las Vegas GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|7
|390
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|5
|366
|24
|24
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|7
|366
|24
|0
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|2
|294
|96
|72
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|226
|164
|68
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|152
|238
|74
|7
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|137
|229
|15
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|73
|317
|64
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|51
|339
|22
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|49
|341
|2
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|48
|342
|1
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|41
|349
|7
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|40
|350
|1
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|36
|354
|4
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|32
|358
|4
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|32
|358
|0
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls/Red Bull
|0
|0
|28
|362
|4
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|22
|368
|6
|19
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|19
|371
|3
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|390
|19
|20
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|390
|0
