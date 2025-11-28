Formula 1 heads to the desert for Round 23 of the season as Lusail hosts the fourth running of the Qatar Grand Prix — and the championship fight has never been closer. Lando Norris leads the standings by just 24 points, with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri locked level behind him as all three remain firmly in title contention.

The 5.419km Lusail International Circuit, known for its fast, flowing layout and high-speed corners, has rewarded precision and track position since joining the calendar. Two of the three previous races have been won from pole, and all three from the front row, making qualifying crucial. This weekend also features the final sprint of the season — and Qatar has been a happy hunting ground for Piastri, who won both previous sprints at the venue.

Verstappen enters the weekend chasing a hat-trick of Qatar Grand Prix victories, while Lewis Hamilton remains the inaugural winner from 2021. The stakes echo seasons like 2010 and 2007, when late-season comebacks flipped championship battles, leaving the door wide open for a decisive twist before Abu Dhabi.

Piastri badly needs a turnaround after six races without a podium, but Qatar may be the place to find it. He’s never finished lower than third here and has never been beaten by Norris at this circuit — a record that could reignite his title push.

Further down the order, the fight for second in the constructors’ championship remains alive, with Mercedes holding off Ferrari and Red Bull. The midfield is even tighter, with Haas, Aston Martin, and Sauber split by just five points in the battle for seventh.

Long straights, heavy DRS use, and high-speed sweeps make Lusail a challenge of balance, tyre management, and confidence — especially with track evolution under the desert sun.

With the final sprint of the year, a three-way title fight, and critical form on the line, the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix shapes up as one of the defining weekends of the season.

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit takes place on November 29-December 1 (AEDT).

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix will start at 3am AEDT on Monday, December 1. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Hot! As is always the case, the hot desert conditions in Qatar will play a factor across the weekend. The highs during the day over the three days for 2025 look set to hit upwards of 29, with the low only being 20 degrees.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in Australia

The Qatar Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Qatar Grand Prix in Australia?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Qatar Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Saturday, November 29

Practice 1: 12:00am-2:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint Qualifying: 4:26am-5:20am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, November 30

Sprint Race: 12:56am-1:30am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 4:55am-6:05am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Monday, December 1

Build-up: 1:30am-2:55am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 2:55am-5:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 1 airing the action on Saturday morning, and the remainder of the weekend being seen on Sky Sport 2.

Can I live stream the Qatar Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Qatar Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Saturday, November 29

Practice 1: 2:00am-4:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint Qualifying: 5:50am-8:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, November 30

Sprint Race: 2:00am-4:30am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 6:00am-9:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, December 1

Build-up: 3:30am-4:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 4:55am-7:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 28 November Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Practice Session 45 minutes 12:50 20:50 19:50 20:20 19:20 17:50 22:50 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 14:05 22:05 21:05 21:35 20:35 19:05 0:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 16:30 0:30 23:30 0:00 23:00 21:30 2:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Practice Session 45 minutes 18:00 2:00 1:00 1:30 0:30 23:00 4:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 19:10 3:10 2:10 2:40 1:40 0:10 5:10 Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying 44 minutes 20:30 4:30 3:30 4:00 3:00 1:30 6:30 Saturday, 29 November Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:20 23:20 22:20 22:50 21:50 20:20 1:20 Formula 1 Sprint (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:00 0:30 23:30 22:00 3:00 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 19:20 3:20 2:20 2:50 1:50 0:20 5:20 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 21:00 5:00 4:00 4:30 3:30 2:00 7:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 25 minutes 22:45 6:45 5:45 6:15 5:15 3:45 8:45 Sunday, 30 November Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 25 minutes 13:50 21:50 20:50 21:20 20:20 18:50 23:50 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:00 22:30 21:30 20:00 1:00 Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 Laps or 120 Mins) 120 minutes 19:00 3:00 2:00 2:30 1:30 0:00 5:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Las Vegas GP)