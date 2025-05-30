After the glitz, glamour and controversy of Monaco, the F1 circus moves on to Barcelona this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix.

It’s the final leg in the second triple-header for 2025, as Oscar Piastri looks to return to the winner’s list and extend his championship lead.

The Melbourne driver finished third in the last two races after winning the previous three, with now holds just a three-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

This weekend also marks the introduction of new front wing regulations from the FIA, adding an extra layer of uncertainty around how they may impact the competitive order.

Under the new rules, the maximum allowable front wing deflection during static load tests has been reduced from 15mm to 10mm, as the FIA continues its crackdown flexible wings.

It adds another exciting element to the weekend as we head into the second third of the season.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya takes place on May 30-June 1.

What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Spanish Grand Prix?

The sun looks set to shine across the weekend for the 2025 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but it looks like the weekend will be filled with sunny and hot conditions.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in Australia

The Spanish Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Spanish Grand Prix in Australia?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Spanish Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, May 30

Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:03pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, May 31

Practice 2: 12:35am-2:15am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, June 1

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Race 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Imola Grand Prix. Sky Sport 4 will air action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Spanish Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Monaco Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, May 30

Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, May 31

Practice 2: 02:35am-4:15am NZST

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 1:10am-2:00am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, June 1

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55pm NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 30 May Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 9:55 17:55 17:25 15:25 19:55 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 11:05 19:05 18:35 17:05 21:05 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 13:30 21:30 21:00 19:30 23:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 15:55 23:55 23:25 21:55 1:55 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 60 minutes 17:00 1:00 0:30 23:00 3:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:30 2:30 2:00 0:30 4:30 Saturday, 31 May FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 10:05 18:05 17:35 16:05 20:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 11:20 19:20 18:50 17:20 21:20 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 14:15 22:15 21:45 20:15 0:15 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, 1 June FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:30 16:30 16:00 14:30 18:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (66 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Monaco GP)