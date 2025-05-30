After the glitz, glamour and controversy of Monaco, the F1 circus moves on to Barcelona this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix.
It’s the final leg in the second triple-header for 2025, as Oscar Piastri looks to return to the winner’s list and extend his championship lead.
The Melbourne driver finished third in the last two races after winning the previous three, with now holds just a three-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
This weekend also marks the introduction of new front wing regulations from the FIA, adding an extra layer of uncertainty around how they may impact the competitive order.
Under the new rules, the maximum allowable front wing deflection during static load tests has been reduced from 15mm to 10mm, as the FIA continues its crackdown flexible wings.
It adds another exciting element to the weekend as we head into the second third of the season.
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya takes place on May 30-June 1.
What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Spanish Grand Prix?
The sun looks set to shine across the weekend for the 2025 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but it looks like the weekend will be filled with sunny and hot conditions.
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in Australia
The Spanish Grand Prix will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Spanish Grand Prix in Australia?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Spanish Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)
Friday, May 30
Practice 1: 9:00pm-11:03pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, May 31
Practice 2: 12:35am-2:15am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Practice 3: 8:15pm-10:10pm AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, June 1
Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST
Race 10:55pm-1:00am AEST
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Imola Grand Prix. Sky Sport 4 will air action on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s race moves to Sky Sport 1.
Can I live stream the Spanish Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.
Monaco Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)
Friday, May 30
Practice 1: 11:00pm-1:00am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, May 31
Practice 2: 02:35am-4:15am NZST
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Practice 3: 10:15pm-12:10am NZST
Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 1:10am-2:00am NZST
Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, June 1
Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55pm NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 30 May
|Duration
|Local
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|9:55
|17:55
|17:25
|15:25
|19:55
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|11:05
|19:05
|18:35
|17:05
|21:05
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 1
|60 minutes
|13:30
|21:30
|21:00
|19:30
|23:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|15:55
|23:55
|23:25
|21:55
|1:55
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 2
|60 minutes
|17:00
|1:00
|0:30
|23:00
|3:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|18:30
|2:30
|2:00
|0:30
|4:30
|Saturday, 31 May
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|40 minutes
|10:05
|18:05
|17:35
|16:05
|20:05
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|11:20
|19:20
|18:50
|17:20
|21:20
|Formula 1
|Free Practice 3
|60 minutes
|12:30
|20:30
|20:00
|18:30
|22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|14:15
|22:15
|21:45
|20:15
|0:15
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|16:00
|0:00
|23:30
|22:00
|2:00
|Sunday, 1 June
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|45 minutes
|8:30
|16:30
|16:00
|14:30
|18:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|60 minutes
|10:00
|18:00
|17:30
|16:00
|20:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|11:45
|19:45
|19:15
|17:45
|21:45
|Formula 1
|Grand Prix (66 laps or 120 minutes)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|23:00
|22:30
|21:00
|1:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Monaco GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|3
|161
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|2
|158
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|3
|136
|25
|22
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|99
|62
|37
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|79
|82
|20
|6
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|63
|98
|16
|7
|44
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|48
|113
|15
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|42
|119
|6
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|20
|141
|22
|10
|27
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|15
|146
|5
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|14
|147
|1
|12
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|12
|149
|2
|13
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|10
|151
|2
|14
|55
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|7
|154
|3
|15
|87
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|0
|6
|155
|1
|15
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|6
|155
|0
|17
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|4
|157
|2
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|161
|4
|18
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|161
|0
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|161
|0
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|0
|161
|0
