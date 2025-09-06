Lando Norris topped Italian Grand Prix FP2 for McLaren, setting a 1m19.878s to edge Charles Leclerc by 0.004s, with Carlos Sainz a further 0.005s back in third.

Oscar Piastri was fourth, narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but faces a stewards’ investigation for potentially leaving his pit box before being cleared to rejoin after Kimi Antonelli’s red flag. Both McLarens also reported mirror issues early in the session.

Max Verstappen finished sixth for Red Bull, ahead of Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg. Yuki Tsunoda was ninth, with George Russell rounding out the top 10 after returning from a FP1 hydraulics issue.

Kimi Antonelli ended 19th after his red-flag spin, while Franco Colapinto was 20th. FP3 continues at 12:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. AEST).