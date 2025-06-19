The decision clears a major hurdle in South Africa’s push to bring F1 racing back to Africa for the first time since 1993.

Kyalami, which hosted a total of 21 Grands Prix, is currently certified as FIA Grade 2, meaning it is not eligible to host a race in its current form.

The proposed upgrade — which does not involve altering the 4.522km layout — focuses on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, kerbs, debris fencing, and drainage to meet the highest global safety standards.

Circuit owner Toby Venter said the upgrades marked the culmination of a long journey that had been five years in the making.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” Venter said. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

“The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”

The upgrades will be led by UK-based Apex Circuit Design, the same firm behind the Miami Grand Prix circuit.

“This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern Grade 1 requirements,” Apex founder Clive Bowen explained.

The FIA’s approval grants Kyalami a three-year window to complete the required capital works.

Construction will be phased around existing commercial activity at the site, which operates year-round as a multifunctional venue for conferences, exhibitions, lifestyle events, and motorsport.

There have been renewed calls for Formula 1 to return to Africa — the only inhabited continent not currently hosting a Grand Prix — with Lewis Hamilton and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali vocal advocates for a race on the continent.

Domenicali said last month that talks were ongoing with proposed circuits in Cape Town, Rwanda, and Kyalami for an African return.

The announcement comes just a day after a proposed Grand Prix in Thailand received nearly $2 billion AUD in government funding to join the F1 calendar as early as 2028.