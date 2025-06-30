The British driver led every session he took part in across the weekend in Austria and finished 2.6 seconds ahead of the Aussie to close the gap in the Drivers’ Championship to 15 points.

“It was a tough race,” Norris said after the race. “Pushing the whole way through, tricky, hot, tiring- but the perfect result for us as a team, a 1-2.”

He said he had enjoyed his battle with Piastri in the race.

“We had a great battle, that’s for sure. It was a lot of fun.

“For me [it was] a lot of stress, but a lot of fun. Hopefully it was a nice one for everyone to watch!”

Charles Leclerc finished third to claim his third podium in the last four races, ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes of George Russell.

It was a chaotic start to the race, with only 16 cars finishing and three retiring before even completing a lap.

Carlos Sainz stalled on the grid, causing the start to be abandoned, and retired from the race after making it back to the pits — where his rear brakes spectacularly caught fire.

Once the race did get underway, Kimi Antonelli misjudged his braking into Turn 3 and barrelled into the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, taking them both out on the spot.

The incident brought out a brief Safety Car, before an incredibly entertaining battle between the McLaren drivers emerged.

Norris got away cleanly from pole and withstood a strong challenge from Piastri after the restart, with the Aussie having leapfrogged Leclerc at the original start to move into second.

Piastri remained within DRS range of his teammate for the opening stint, having several looks at Norris and even briefly getting ahead at Turn 3, before Norris reclaimed the lead on the exit onto the straight.

McLaren made it clear both drivers were free to race, and despite his best efforts, Piastri couldn’t find a way through.

Ahead of his first stop, he locked up into Turn 6 and flat-spotted his front tyre but was told to stay out after Norris pitted in an attempt to overcut.

When Piastri eventually stopped, he re-joined five seconds behind his teammate. Despite a late push in the closing stages, he wasn’t able to get close enough to mount another challenge.

He also had a scare after his second stop, emerging behind the battling Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.

As he attempted to lap Colapinto coming out of Turn 3, the Argentinian moved right to try and pass Tsunoda, forcing Piastri onto the grass. The incident earned the Alpine driver a five-second penalty.

Tsunoda had earlier received a five-second penalty himself for an incident with Colapinto, after the pair came together during an overtake attempt by the Japanese driver that sent Colapinto into a spin.

It was a disastrous race overall for Red Bull, with Tsunoda limping home in 16th and last. The team failed to score a point for the first time since Bahrain in 2022.

The highest-placed Red Bull-affiliated driver was the impressive Liam Lawson, who finished sixth to score his second points of the season.

Lawson, along with the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, was one of only two drivers to one-stop during the race. The Kiwi held off the Spaniard in the closing laps for his best-ever Formula 1 result.

While Alonso couldn’t get past Lawson, he did manage to keep the impressive Gabriel Bortoleto at bay.

Bortoleto scored his first F1 points with a brilliant drive to eighth place. The reigning F2 Champion finished in the top ten in every session across the weekend and ended the race ahead of his teammate Nico Hulkenberg, giving Sauber their first double points finish since Mexico in 2018.

Esteban Ocon claimed the final point in tenth, just ahead of teammate Oliver Bearman. Isack Hadjar, meanwhile, missed out on points, finishing 12th ahead of Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll.

After a turbulent race, Colapinto finished 15th, one spot ahead of Tsunoda.

In addition to the three early retirements, Alex Albon also failed to finish, making it a double DNF for Williams for the first time in 2025.

Teams and drivers now head straight to Silverstone for next weekend’s British Grand Prix.