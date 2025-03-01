Lawson has joined Max Verstappen at Red Bull, taking the seat formerly occupied by Sergio Perez.

The promotion from RB comes after just 11 races across the preceding two seasons.

Throughout that period, the New Zealander was Red Bull reserve driver, a role that saw him travel and work closely with the team, experience that is now serving him well.

“Fortunately, I spent quite a few years just in the background with Red Bull,” Lawson explained.

“I spent more time with Red Bull as reserve than I actually did with VCARB in those early years.

“So I got to sit in the background, watch how Max works, how the team works, so I had a good understanding of that side of it from the team, but just didn’t drive the car so much.”

Lawson joins a Red Bull team that is targeting world championship success, and in many respects has been charged with delivering that.

Perez’s failure to contribute strong points throughout 2024 was a significant contributing factor in Red Bull sliding from a comfortable constructors’ championship lead after the Miami Grand Prix to third in that competition by year end.

Financial figures released by Formula 1 on Thursday suggested that will cost the team around AUD $40 million in prize money throughout 2025.

Red Bull is hopeful that Lawson will be able to deliver such that he and Verstappen cam combine to net the squad the constructors’ championship.

The Kiwi demonstrated strong early potential in his time at RB in the latter part of 2024, where he was a good match for the vastly more experienced Yuki Tsunoda.

That has landed the Kiwi at Red Bull for 2025, now in a race seat rather than reserve driver as he once was.

It is making that adjustment that is proving the biggest challenge for the 23-year-old.

“The biggest thing is adapting to the car,” he confessed.

“So far we feel in a comfortable place.

“It’s tricky to say, but I think on the feedback side… we’re all meant to be professionals and meant to be able to drive what we’re given at the best, regardless of what that balance is.

“So we’re just trying to give accurate feedback on what we’re feeling, and that’s what I’m trying to do at the moment.

“So far, it aligns pretty well.”