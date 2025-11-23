The Kiwi was forced into an early pit stop following a clash with Oscar Piastri, ultimately finishing 16th.

The incident occurred on the opening lap, as Lawson tried to avoid a late-braking George Russell and clipped Piastri’s McLaren in Turn 1.

The contact damaged Lawson’s front wing, forcing him into an early stop and leaving his race compromised.

“I’m disappointed for the team today as the car has been fast this weekend,” he said.

“It was extremely slippery into Turn 1 and once I committed to brake, the cars in front started checking up and I didn’t have anywhere to go.

“We should have had two cars in the points today, so it’s a shame given where we started.

“That being said, we’ll of course take the positives from the speed of the car into Qatar.”

Teammate Isack Hadjar was able to avoid the chaos, finishing the race in eighth place.

Racing Bulls Team Principal Alan Permane highlighted the positives despite Lawson’s misfortune.

“A strong weekend for us. Isack drove a great race and didn’t put a foot wrong, bringing home four very valuable points for the Constructors’ Championship,” he said.

“Whilst we didn’t have the pace to challenge those in front, it was a case of looking after the tyres, ensuring we didn’t hit any graining at the front, and keeping a sensible gap to Hulkenberg behind.

“Liam unfortunately reacted to Russell locking up in front of him and clipped Piastri, which resulted in him having to come in for a front wing change.

“In a straightforward, one-stop race like that, it’s difficult to make positions up from the back.

“Nevertheless, we prove again we’ve got a fast car, with fast drivers and we look forward to the Sprint weekend in Qatar next weekend.”

Racing Bulls remain sixth in the constructors’ championship, 14 points clear of Aston Martin.