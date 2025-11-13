The Racing Bulls driver will take part in three hot lap experiences at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell on December 23.

One ride will be awarded to a winner through sponsorship from Shaw and Partners, who are covering the full cost including flights and accommodation, while the remaining two sessions will be auctioned for charity.

Fans can also take part in Lamborghini Fast Dash rides, with 20 sessions on offer at $399 each via the Highlands website.

Lawson said the opportunity came from a conversation at the Singapore Grand Prix last month.

“I caught up with Josie and TQ in Singapore and in passing said that I’d love to drive the Vulcan,” he explained.

“Josie didn’t even let TQ respond, it was an immediate yes – and we locked in the date and the idea that we could do something special for charity then and there.

“The Tony Quinn Foundation and everyone associated with it have been great friends of mine and more than just supporters so I try to support them where I can.

“It’s good for New Zealand and the sport so I like to help, especially when I’m home.”

Highlands CEO Josie Spillane said the event is deeply personal.

“This is very personal for me. My friend Lou was just 44 years old when she lost her battle with breast cancer, and I’m so excited that we have been able to pull this together,” she said.

“We also wanted this to be something everyone can have access to so we’re stoked Liam has offered up another few laps in the Lamborghini Fast Dash car for people to purchase.

“It’s another exceptional experience that you’ll only be able to get at Highlands.”

Shaw and Partners CEO Earl Evans said supporting the charity initiative was an easy decision.

“We’ve only recently entered the New Zealand marketplace and to get onboard with the team at Highlands and experience what they are doing to build New Zealand motorsport is outstanding,” he said.

“The fact that we can help an incredible cause and sponsor one of the three hot lap experiences with Liam in the Vulcan is even better.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ CEO Ah-Leen Rayner added: “The chance to experience an exhilarating lap with Liam in a supercar is a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and every dollar raised will directly support breast cancer patients through their greatest time of need.

“We are so grateful to the teams at Highlands and Shaw and Partners for initiatives like this that can drive real change.”

Details on the event are available on the Shaw and Partners website.