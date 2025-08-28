From 2026, the reigning constructors’ champions will officially compete as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team in a long-term deal estimated at $100 million USD ($150 million AUD) per season, according to The Athletic.

The agreement, reported to run through to the mid-2030s, is the largest commercial partnership in McLaren’s history.

It is the team’s first naming partnership since Vodafone ended its backing at the close of 2013,

That left McLaren as the only outfit on the grid without a title sponsor through years of decline and, more recently, resurgence under CEO Zak Brown.

Before Vodafone, McLaren held long-running title deals with Marlboro (1974–1996) and West (1997–2005).

Brown, who has led McLaren Racing since 2016, said Mastercard’s commitment was the perfect fit for the team.

“There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our papaya family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences,” he said.

“Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track – and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

The expanded partnership will launch Team Priceless, a new fan initiative offering behind-the-scenes access at selected races, from hot laps to driver meet-and-greets and cultural events in host cities.

Mastercard will also stage a fan event in Amsterdam this week with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and live music ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer, said the deal “takes that commitment to the next level.”

“Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level,” Rajamannar said.

“McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and delivering winning experiences.

“Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”

The deal is believed to eclipse rival title sponsorships, with Ferrari (HP), Red Bull (Oracle), Mercedes (Petronas) and Aston Martin (Aramco) all tied to major backers.

It also marks Mastercard’s return to F1 after its ill-fated 1997 title sponsorship of Lola, which collapsed after failing to qualify for its debut race in Australia.

For McLaren, the timing reflects its return to the top of the sport.

The team ended a 26-year wait for a constructors’ crown in 2024 and is on course to repeat the feat this season, with Norris and Piastri locked in a battle for the drivers’ title.

Brown admitted McLaren had resisted previous opportunities to bring in a title sponsor.

“We wanted it to be the right partner, with the right long-term commitment, with the same values as McLaren, and a brand that we felt could add value off the track,” he told reporters in Amsterdam.

“If you look at Mastercard, what they’ve historically done in other sports, the amount of reach they have, how global they are, it’s a perfect fit for us.

“For us, it was all about finding the right partner. We had plenty of opportunities, as you can imagine, over the past nine years, but this is one that was a no-brainer for us.”

Despite the expansion, Brown said he does not expect “radical change” to McLaren’s papaya livery, confirming only “some enhancements and modifications” will feature on the 2026 car.