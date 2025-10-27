Piastri finished fifth at the Mexico City Grand Prix while Norris dominated from pole, leading every lap to reclaim the championship lead for the first time since the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

The result leaves the Australian just one point behind his teammate heading into the final four races of the season.

Speaking after the race, Piastri said the weekend had been challenging but highlighted the lessons he took from it.

“The whole race I was right behind someone and just struggling with dirty air, so that was pretty difficult,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“But, I think for me, the biggest thing is trying to learn the things I want to learn today.

“I think yesterday it kind of became obvious that after the session that there was a few things I needed to change pretty majorly and how I was driving.

“And today was about firstly trying to limit the damage but also try and learn some things about that.

“So if I made some progress with that, then I’ll be happy. But yeah, we’ll see.

“When your teammate wins the race, finishing fifth is nothing that extravagant.”

Piastri’s fifth-place finish came after an eventful race that saw him recover from a slow start, battle the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and make a late move on Russell in the closing stages.

LAP 60/71 Piastri impressively overtakes Russell down the inside at Turn 1! 👏 Next up in his sights is Bearman 🐻#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/FlOtgB1foh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2025

While a virtual safety car on the penultimate lap ended his charge towards Haas’ Oliver Bearman for fourth, he managed to minimise the damage to his championship campaign.

When asked if he had lost faith in his ability, Piastri denied that was the case.

“No. I’ve just had to drive very differently in the last couple of weekends or I’ve not driven differently when I should’ve,” he explained.

“I think that’s been a little bit, kind of, strange to get my head around, because we’re driving exactly the same as I have all year.

“It’s just that these last couple of weekends, the car or the tyres or something has required quite a different way of driving. And I’ve just not really gone to that.

“I tried a few things with trying to change things up a bit today, and once we analyse if it was effective or not, that’ll hopefully help see some progress.”

The 24-year-old added he was unsure why Norris had seemingly been able to navigate the car recently, while he continued to struggle to get to terms with it.

“I think potentially given how the pace is differentiated in the last couple of rounds, clearly Lando’s found it a bit easier to just dial into that, and I haven’t,” Piastri admitted.

“So there’s plenty of analysis to try and get further on top of that, but I think it’s important to remember that for the other 19 races the way I’ve been driving has been working pretty well.

“So it’s more about adding some tools to the toolbox rather than reinventing myself.”