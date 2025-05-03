Kimi Antonelli claimed his first Formula 1 pole position for the Miami Grand Prix Sprint.
Oscar Piastri will join him on the front row with Lando Norris third.
Max Verstappen was investigated following Sprint Qualifying for driving unnecessarily slowly, but escaped with only a reprimand.
The 19-lap Miami GP Sprint begins at 02:00 AEST on Saturday morning.
|1. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|2. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|3. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|4. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|5. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|6. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|7. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|8. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|9. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|10. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|11. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|12. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|13. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|14. Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|15. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|16. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|17. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|18. Yuki Tsunoda
(Red Bull – Honda)
|19. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|20. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)
Discussion about this post