Since leaving Formula 1 and the Haas at the end of 2022, Schumacher has largely plied his trade in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine-run Signatech.

He has remained part of Formula 1 via test and reserve drives with Mercedes and McLaren.

Now the German driver is set to get a taste of North America’s top single-seater series at the Indianapolis road course.

RLL said the test would “enable Schumacher to familiarise himself with the technical specifications of the IndyCar Series with an eye toward possible participation in the future.”

Indianapolis brought RLL some of its strongest results of the season with Graham Rahal finishing sixth.

Rahal qualified second ahead of teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco in third and fifth respectively.

“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test,” said Schumacher.

“A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity.

“The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before.

“I am excited to see which special features it holds.”

Schumacher said he was interested to see how IndyCar compares to cars he had previously driven.

“I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport,” said Schumacher.

“Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically.

“It is not a secret that I am big fan of single seater racing after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.”

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal said he was interested to see how Schumacher performed.

“I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car.

“Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.”